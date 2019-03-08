Running the Elmer Trail - and grooming elephants

Across the region co-operatives are coming together to celebrate community, with special activities in Ipswich, Colchester and Norwich.

Through a partnership with GoodGym, East of England Co-op members are going on community runs and keeping fit while carrying out a range of activities including gardening at a care home, maintaining the Elmer Parade sculptures, supporting a foodbank and raising awareness of food waste.

It is a celebration of community.

On Monday the first of three GoodGym runs took place, around Ipswich and the Elmer Trail. The runners were checking each one, making sure they were looking good, clean and free from litter.

You could say they were grooming elephants.

On Wednesday members went to help out at Colchester Foodbank which helps support families in crisis. They cleaned up, helped with stock auditing and donated food and toiletries. Members of the public had donated food items through their local East of England Co-op food stores.