Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Former Unicorn pub transformed into a creative business hub

PUBLISHED: 05:30 10 July 2019

Unicorn Studios, the new base for freelancers and creatives in Orwel Place, in part of the former Unicorn pub. Founders Steve Butterworth, Rob Simpson and Dan Sloane. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Unicorn Studios, the new base for freelancers and creatives in Orwel Place, in part of the former Unicorn pub. Founders Steve Butterworth, Rob Simpson and Dan Sloane. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Freelance workers seeking a more sociable office environment have united to create a business hub at a former Ipswich pub.

Unicorn Studios in Orwell Place, Ipswich is a new co-working studio for local freelances and creatives. Picture: ROB SIMPSONUnicorn Studios in Orwell Place, Ipswich is a new co-working studio for local freelances and creatives. Picture: ROB SIMPSON

Unicorn Studios has opened what was the Unicorn pub in Orwell Place, offering a unique working space for writers, illustrators, designers, and web developers.

Founders Rob Simpson, Steve Butterworth and Dan Sloane have spent weeks renovating and converting it ready for its new use.

Rob, a graphic designer, was among a group of creative people who shared a space at the Waterfront Studio, run by the university, until last year when the space was needed for students

He said: "A group of us got together to find something new, and started looking. It soon became clear that everyone wanted something different.

"We didn't want the feel of a traditional office space though we didn't want a table tennis table and a bar either."

The Unicorn gave them everything they needed.

"Downstairs we have the pub cellar which we are converting into work spaces, and there is a small courtyard at the back we are going to make a sitting out area."

You may also want to watch:

Rob added: "Freelancing can be very lonely. There are benefits working alongside each other. You can give each other advice and there is chat and banter. You don't get that if you are working alone.

"Now we have got it up and running we are looking to bring other creative freelancers in, writers and illustrators, web developers and publishers with their own disciplines.

"It is good to have a place to come to work in the town centre."

He said they can offer freelance workers regular space or the opportunity to hotdesk on a more ad-hoc basis.

"Anything we make we will plough back into developing the centre. A couple of guys are interested in having an editing suite in here."

Rob continued: "Suffolk is a good place to be based. It is easy to get to London to see clients, without being based there."

Steve Butterworth said: "I work from home and it is good to have a change of scene."

Growing a community in the Unicorn might have other benefits, added Rob. "Maybe as a collective we can pitch for bigger business?"

Unicorn Studio is hosting the next Sync Ipswich digital skills get-together on the evening of July 25, from 6.30pm.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Roofer hits ground running with recycled plastic driveways business

From left, Johnny Pearce, Mark Betts and Tom Stringer of Oltco Picture: GERRY SIMS/BLUEMONKEY MEDIA

Knifepoint robber jailed for holding up Ipswich convenience stores

Luke Smart was jailed for five years for holding up two convenience stores at knifepoint and admitting a number of other offences, including street robberies and burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich's Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

The restaurant at Fynn Valley has changed beyond recognition

Inside the new cafe at Fynn Valley Picture: Adrydog Photography

Opinion 40 reasons why we need a dual carriageway Northern Bypass

Orwell Ahead hopes a northern bypass would ease this kind of congestion in Colchester Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

WATCH: ‘Supercop’ Ali on why he had to walk away from job he loved

Ali Livingstone has left the police force after 18 years on the beat. Ali suffered a mental breakdown and now wants to encourage people to talk about their mental health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich council to look at security after queues build up at music festival

Long queues built up at the Soqne Street entrance to Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

CCTV images released after spate of railway station bicycle thefts

Do you recognise these men? British Transport Police would like to speak to them in connection toa series of bike thefts in Ipswich Picture: BTP

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Former Unicorn pub transformed into a creative business hub

Unicorn Studios, the new base for freelancers and creatives in Orwel Place, in part of the former Unicorn pub. Founders Steve Butterworth, Rob Simpson and Dan Sloane. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Knifepoint robber jailed for holding up Ipswich convenience stores

Luke Smart was jailed for five years for holding up two convenience stores at knifepoint and admitting a number of other offences, including street robberies and burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

40 reasons why we need a dual carriageway Northern Bypass

Orwell Ahead hopes a northern bypass would ease this kind of congestion in Colchester Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk weather: Where has the sun gone?

The skies above Suffolk are expected to remain cloudy and overcast for the next week Picture: JP APPLETON/NEW ZULU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists