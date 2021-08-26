News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Triple award glory for popular Ipswich fish and chip shop

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:32 PM August 26, 2021   
Ozzie Bozdag, owner of Codfellas fish and chip shop in Ipswich which is celebrating it's fourth anni

Ozzie Bozdag, of CodFellas fish and chips, on the shop's fourth birthday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A popular Ipswich fish and chip shop is frying high after scooping its third major award over the last year.

CodFellas, in Greenfinch Avenue, has once again found itself named among the best chippies in the UK after receiving a National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Quality Accreditation.

The accreditation is given out by the NFFF in a bid to raise standards and enhance the profile of the fish and chips industry.

Shops which go above and beyond in providing high-quality products and maintain good hygiene standards can qualify for the award, which is granted after an inspection by the NFFF.

The prestigious award is the third the shop has earned over the last 12 months.

It has already won the Best Fish and Chip Shop in the London and South East Prestige Awards, as well as a Gold Seal at the 2021 Good Food Awards.

Ozzie Bozdag, owner of Codfellas fish and chip shop in Ipswich which is celebrating it's fourth anni

Ozzie Bozdag, owner of CodFellas fish and chip shop in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

CodFellas owner Ozzie Bozdag said his team are "delighted" to be recognised for their hard work.

Mr Bozdag said: "To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks to for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation. 

"I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old.

"All businesses have found the coronavirus pandemic extremely difficult and the support and encouragement they have offered has been great.

"It has motivated us to maintain our high standards, which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

The team at CodFellas celebrating their most recent award win

The team at CodFellas celebrating their most recent award win - Credit: NFFF/CodFellas

Andrew Cook, president of the NFFF, added: "Ipswich CodFellas clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from. 

"Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

Bryan Caroll, sales and marketing director at scheme sponsor Sarson's, said CodFellas has now joined an "elite" selection of chippies.

He said: “Obtaining the Quality Accreditation award is a coveted achievement.

"Congratulations to Ipswich CodFellas for joining an elite selection of fish and chip shops who have proven their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality."

