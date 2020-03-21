Coronavirus crisis forces Ipswich fashion store Coes to close temporarily

Coes department store in Norwich Road will close temporarily due to government coronavirus guidelines. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES What Associates

A major Ipswich store will temporarily close its doors in light of the recent government advice over the coronavirus outbreak.

Coes, whose flagship store is in Norwich Road, issued a statement on Saturday evening.

William Coe, managing director, said the company - which has been a champion for shopping local - was “heartbroken” to close their stores in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Maldon, King’s Lynn and Newmarket.

He said: “It is with much sadness that, in light of the government advice, we have made the tough decision to temporarily close our stores tonight.

“The love and engagement we have had from out customers and colleagues has been overwhelming and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your kind wishes.

“I know I can count on my teams to return to work with enthusiasm and vigour once things settle down again.

“Where you can, please support your local businesses, it means such a lot to us all.

“Please stay safe and look after each other. I can’t wait to see you back in-store in the not too distant future.”

The clothes shop is the second to temporarily close in Ipswich today after John Lewis confirmed it would shut its doors for the foreseeable future.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes have also been forced to close due to new government measures.