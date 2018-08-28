Contracts range from medical facilities to firing ranges

East Anglia’s largest contract cleaning company, Monthind, has had a successful year of business growth and is looking forward to starting the New Year on the same track.

Monthind, founded in 1975, has its head office in Colchester and employs more than 1,200 staff providing cleaning services across East Anglia and beyond.

Simon Biggs partner at Monthind Clean said: “We have secured a number of large contracts across a range of industry sectors this year, demonstrating our ability to offer a variety of services to meet sometimes challenging requirements.

“It is a testament to Monthind’s investment in its people and processes that we are always in a position to deliver a proven high-quality service, even in complex environments. We recently secured a multi-service line contract at the new state-of-the-art Quadram Institute medical facility in Norfolk. As CBRE Asset Services’ chosen partner for cleaning and associated services, Monthind provides cleaning, window cleaning, pest control, grounds maintenance and waste management services. Monthind was also awarded via Wates Construction, the construction firm responsible for delivery of the QI, the contract to provide the post-build clean prior to its opening.

“A three-year contract, won through tender, to work with the East Anglia Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (RFCA) is another example of us expanding our remit to meet a client’s needs. The contract will see Monthind deliver specialist cleaning services at firing ranges across the region. Donning full personal protective equipment (PPE), local teams, from Norfolk, Essex, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire will visit sites with specialist equipment, including explosion proof vacuum cleaners, to deep-clean kitchens and remove contaminates bi-annually from 40 RFCA sites across the region.”

In 2018 Monthind has celebrated its 26th consecutive year of being an ISO certified organisation after being awarded ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications.

Mr Biggs added: “It is important to Monthind that we can evidence how our policies and procedures ensure we operate in compliance with regulations and guidelines in areas such as health and safety and the environment.

“We continually invest heavily in training our staff to ensure they can operate safely, efficiently and knowledgeably.

“Growing as a business is not just about winning new contracts,“ he continued, “it’s about improving delivery to hold on to existing customers, embracing new initiatives, recognising and rewarding loyalty and commitment to Monthind, and supporting our local community.

“Throughout the year, the entire Monthind team has contributed to raising money for our chosen charity, Little Havens Hospice and we will continue to do so in 2019.

“2018 has certainly been a year worthy of celebration for the Monthind, and we look forward to continuing our success in 2019 and beyond,” he concluded.