Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Colchester insurance company is leading the way in telematics

PUBLISHED: 10:56 12 January 2019

woman driver

woman driver

Archant

We all consider ourselves to be good drivers, always kind and considerate on the road.

But how could we prove it? Telematics can - and it can bring lower car insurance premiums.

Colchester-based insurance broker iGO4 is at the fore front of telematics, where technology can help drivers save money and maybe improve their driving at the same time.

Telematics (otherwise known as ‘pay how you drive’ or ‘black box’ insurance) are car insurance policies that reward safer drivers with lower insurance premiums, calculated using data transmitted from a black box installed in the car or from a plug-in device.

Key metrics, such as acceleration, braking, speed and if the policy holder drives at night, are used to generate a driver safety score and adjust the insurance premium accordingly, with consumers able to monitor their performance through a personal dashboard.

It can be set up as `pay as you drive’, and is particularly useful for younger, inexperienced drivers who face high insurance bills.

Increasing numbers of drivers - one million in the past year - are making the change.

It appear more of us are prepared to having our driving qualities monitored if it brings lower car insurance premiums.

Insurance broker iGO4 has grown over recent years and now employs 350 people in offices in Colchester and Peterborough.

It has an annual turnover of £30m.

Launched in 2012 by iGO4 Insurance, WiseDriving is now a market leading telematics brand.

WiseDriving is the only telematics provider to adjust premiums on a monthly basis, rather than yearly, rewarding safer drivers with rebates.

Matt Munro, iGO4 chief executive said: “From the outset, iGO4’s approach was about doing things differently and transforming the consumer experience of insurance through innovation and technology. We were one of the first brokers to launch a telematics product because we realised its potential to create a much more personalised solution, based on how individuals actually drive, rather than generic risk.

“In particular, behavioural based insurance allows people in higher risk groups not to be penalised for other people’s bad driving. This was bound to be popular, especially in the context of rising car insurance premiums, with affordability for young people in particular becoming a growing problem.

“Policy volumes have grown by 118% over the past three years, and last year, UK telematics sales reached one million for the first time.”

Traditionally younger `inexperienced’ drivers, aged 17-25 have benefitted but iGO4 says other, older drivers can save too.

Which could account for its growth.

Mr Munro added: ““The growth of telematics can also be partly attributed to changing consumer attitudes to technology more broadly, as it makes many services more affordable and convenient, from grocery shopping to taxi rides. There is also growing interest in ‘performance monitoring’ in all areas of life, with ‘wearables’ for example now the fastest growing mobile devices.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Special school thrown into ‘chaos’ after ‘pupil imprisonment’ allegations used to push academy conversion, it is claimed

Members of The Bridge Action Group, pictured during a meeting last year with Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for education Gordon Jones Picture: THE BRIDGE ACTION GROUP

Opinion Why do Suffolk people dislike Ipswich so much, or give it second chance?

Mr Holdcroft has come under fire from many who point out Ipswich's attractions like Christchurch Park opening on to Ipswich School. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man posing as taxi driver tried to tempt students into car, school warns

St Alban's Catholic High School in Ipswich Picture: SIMON PARKER

Snow could sweep region in brief icy blast

A brief snow flurry could sweep East Anglia next weekend Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Family of Ipswich fashion student, 21, to sue health trust after his tragic death

Henry Curtis-Williams with his father's partner Teresa Deer

Video Ipswich father still missing one month on despite family’s emotional appeal

Andrew Derrett (far right) with his family Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Snow could sweep region in brief icy blast

A brief snow flurry could sweep East Anglia next weekend Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Cesspit’ jibe councillor to keep job despite angering Tory colleagues

Councillor Geoff Holdcroft outside the offices of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney District Councils in Woodbridge

Special school thrown into ‘chaos’ after ‘pupil imprisonment’ allegations used to push academy conversion, it is claimed

Members of The Bridge Action Group, pictured during a meeting last year with Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for education Gordon Jones Picture: THE BRIDGE ACTION GROUP

My First Car: Do you love your VW Beetle as much as Penny loved Ron?

Penny with Ron the Beetle at a festival in 1992 Picture: Penny Wilby

Green-fingered thieves steal hedge from front garden

The hedge was stolen from a property in Tostock near Bury St Edmunds (stock image) Picture: PETER BASH/CITIZENSIDE.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists