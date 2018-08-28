Sunshine and Showers

Fenwick’s festivities are a countdown to Project Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:24 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:25 21 November 2018

The 2017 Colchester Christmas lights switch on with Santa . PICTURE :SEANA HUGHES

The 2017 Colchester Christmas lights switch on with Santa . PICTURE :SEANA HUGHES

Colchester department store presents a festive showpiece featuring the arrival of Santa, community performers, Megan McKenna and the Big Christmas Light Switch-On this Sunday.

Christmas shoppers will be able to see the arrival of Santa, performances from Megan McKenna and members of the local community, plus much more on Sunday November 25 at the Fenwick store, Colchester and the surrounding High Street.

Santa will be arriving by festive float for Fenwick’s Christmas Showcase and Big Christmas Light Switch-On with other activity to look out for including performers from The Nutcracker, Holly and Ivy stilt-walkers, reindeer, a live performance snow globe and a festive projection on to the Fenwick store itself.

Entertainment and the Fenwick festive projection will start at 3.30pm and with the switching on of Colchester’s Christmas lights at 5pm.

Santa make his entrance into town at 4.30pm arriving in style at Fenwick at 4.40pm to join with Megan McKenna and the Mayor of Colchester, Peter Chillingworth, to illuminate the High Street, officially marking the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Sinead Archetti Scott, Fenwick head of communications said: “Fenwick has long been synonymous with Christmas and we are again very proud to be delivering the festive showcase and celebrating with our community here in Colchester.”

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

11:15 Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

12:26 Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

12:18 Megan Aldous
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

09:07 Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

11:57 Will Jefford
Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

05:30 Tom Potter
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The family of a brutally murdered Ipswich woman have made an impassioned plea for help in finally bringing her killer to justice, 25 years on.

Suffolk airbase will be the first permanent international site for US Air Force F-35s in Europe

09:03 Jessica Hill
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded a £160m contract to Kier VolkerFitzpatrick to get RAF Lakenheath ready for two squadrons of US F-35s.

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

08:52 Mariam Ghaemi
Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is right on our doorstep in Suffolk.

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

08:33 Tom Potter
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

Yesterday, 19:18 Suzanne Day
There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

