Around 64 jobs saved at Colchester logistics firm

Colchester-based transport firm SLi has been acquired by Palletways UK, Picture: SLi Archant

Around 64 jobs have been saved at a Colchester-based logistics firm, which has become part of Litchfield-based Palletways UK.

The firm, Systematic Logistics International (SLi) was placed into administration on 29 November, with a sale of the business assets completed to Palletways UK the next day.

The long-established firm had been part of the Palletways UK network for over 24 years.

Barry Byers, Palletways Network development director said: “Over many years, the staff at SLi have played an invaluable role in the success of Palletways in South East England. We are delighted to acquire SLi with its highly motivated workforce and are now working with the staff and customers to take the business from strength-to-strength. We have an excellent track record with acquisitions across the UK and with supporting newly acquired businesses and turning them into very successful depots within our network.”

Staff at SLi will continue in their existing roles and duties following the completion of the transfer to Palletways, he said.

Richard Triolo, former chief executive at SLi said: “I would like to thank the staff and customers for their loyalty, commitment and contribution and to both SLi, Palletways and myself. I have thoroughly enjoyed the last 25 years developing SLi, but it is now time for me to move onto a new chapter. The acquisition of the company by Palletways UK leaves the company in experienced hands and with a positive future.”

Palletways was founded in the UK in 1994 and has continued to grow.

One in every four pallets handled by pallatised freight networks in the UK is distributed by Palletways.

In total Palletways handles more than 45,000 pallets a day across all its operations in the UK, Italy and Iberia.