Park is renowned for its seasonal flower displays

PUBLISHED: 17:52 17 December 2018

Castle Park, a wonderful place to visit. Second image: Rob Wilson, idVerde Operations Manager, and Cllr Tina Bourne with the BALI Award 2018. in Castle Park, Colchester. Picture: CBC

Castle Park, a wonderful place to visit. Second image: Rob Wilson, idVerde Operations Manager, and Cllr Tina Bourne with the BALI Award 2018. in Castle Park, Colchester. Picture: CBC

Archant

Colchester Borough Council’s grounds maintenance contractor, idVerde, was principal award winner 2018 at the British Association of Landscape Industries (BALI) National Awards, in recognition of its high-quality workmanship in Castle Park.

The BALI National Awards, which took place at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London, showcase the high levels of professionalism attained by BALI members each year. With over 1,000 BALI members, guests and VIP’s celebrating, the event is the largest landscaping awards scheme in Europe.

Councillor Tina Bourne at Colchester Borough Council said: “We are extremely proud that the quality of the beautiful grounds at Castle Park has been nationally recognised through this prestigious award.

“The outstanding planting and maintenance of the park by idVerde, achieved by working in partnership with our Park Ranger team and supported by the Friends of Castle Park volunteers, marks out Castle Park as a jewel in the crown of Colchester’s parks and open spaces.”

The principal award was presented to idVerde within the category: Grounds Maintenance – Free Public Access’. Following a visit to Castle Park this summer.

BALI Judges said: “We thought the park was extremely well presented, illustrating a great partnership between client and contractor – exactly what we look for in a category such as this. We thought it a fantastic example of a well-maintained park despite the high number of visitors, coupled with the huge historical background ….a wonderful place to visit. A great park, well presented, maintained by a dedicated and enthusiastic team.”

Originally opened in 1892, Castle Park has a rich cultural heritage and is Grade II* listed in the Historic Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Importance. The park is renowned for its seasonal flower displays, especially the elaborate three-dimensional bedding display which graces the park entrance each summer and, which this year, featured a floral replica of a World War One tank to commemorate the centenary of the end of the conflict.

