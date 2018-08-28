Partly Cloudy

Colchester residents pledge to reduce plastics waste

PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 January 2019

Councillor David King, Portfolio Holder for Resources, presenting the winners, Clare Crick, Andrew Ross and Rachel Wilkinson with their Colchester Plastic Pledge competition prizes at Colchester Town Hall.

As part of Colchester Borough Council’s drive to help the environment by reducing waste, winners have been announced of a competition designed to reduce plastic use.

Residents Clare Crick, Andrew Ross and Rachel Wilkinson have been announced as the latest winners of the Colchester Plastic Pledge competition.

The winners, who were selected at random, have all made pledges to reduce their use of single-use plastics and have won reusable bottles and bags donated by Leisure World Colchester.

Colchester Borough Council’s Colchester Plastic Pledge campaign actively encourages residents and other local organisations to be plastic aware and follow the council’s example by making their own online pledge to reduce their use of single-use plastics.

So far more than 120 residents have submitted a Colchester Plastic Pledge with the two most popular pledges being to use reusable bottles and stop using plastic straws.

The Colchester Plastic Pledge campaign is part of the Council’s drive to help the environment by reducing waste, and in particular plastic waste. It also supports the Council’s Better Colchester campaign which aims to make the borough an even better place to live, work and visit.

Councillor David King, portfolio holder for resources, said: “I’d like to thank and congratulate all those residents and organisations who are making pledges which will reduce plastic pollution and help the environment. It’s evident there’s a real desire for this change and, as an organisation, we will continue to look at additional ways we can reduce our own use of single-use plastics and encourage others to do the same.”

