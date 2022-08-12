Ipswich coffee shop owner receives award from PM

The founder of an Ipswich coffee shop and support outlet for army veterans has been honoured by the Prime Minister for his charitable work.

Nigel Seaman received the Prime Minister’s Points of Light award and was recognised as a person who makes a change in his local community.

Mr Seaman opened a coffee shop called Combat2Coffee after receiving a PTSD diagnosis connected to his military service.

Since then, the coffee shop has been integral in supporting veterans after finishing their service time and also their families.

Nigel Seaman receiving the award from MP Tom Hunt - Credit: Tom Hunt's office

Tom Hunt, Ipswich MP, who presented the award on behalf of Boris Johnson to the local community champion, said: “Through Combat2Coffee, Nigel does incredible work supporting veterans in Ipswich as well as offenders across local prisons.

“The award today, signed by the Prime Minister, recognises local volunteers across the country for outstanding work in their community, and it is very clear how much of an impact Nigel has had.

“Nigel is a great example of the positive effect local voluntary organisations can have in our communities, and I am thrilled to have been able to present the award to such a positive figure. Congratulations Nigel!”

The MP addressed the event and thanked the Combat2Coffee team for the support and help they give to the Ipswich community.

MP Tom Hunt at the Health & Wellbeing event - Credit: Tom Hunt's office

“It is clear how important these organisations are for the community, and I was glad to be able to support them," Mr Hunt added.

The Health & Wellbeing event, run by Combat2Coffee at the Ipswich Corn Exchange, welcomed 20 local organisations and charities dedicated to improving and supporting the mental health of Ipswich residents.

One of the charities, SWAGS, works with survivors and their families who have suffered a life-changing stroke.

The organisation leaders spoke of the support they provide in Ipswich and, particularly after the pandemic, how difficult some situations have become.

MP Tom Hunt at the Health & Wellbeing event - Credit: Tom Hunt's office

Another local charity, Community Action Suffolk, was promoting Men's Shed, community spaces that help men of all ages to share practical skills whilst building friendships, avoiding isolation and encouraging positive wellbeing.

Mr Hunt said: “It’s encouraging to see groups like this work against the stigma that has been men’s mental health, and I know progress is being made.

“I’m proud to have this world-leading company here, in Ipswich.”