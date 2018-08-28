Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anger at plan for WHSmith to run Ipswich Post Office

PUBLISHED: 22:38 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:38 01 December 2018

The union protesters were joined by councillors, Sandy Martin MP and partner agencies throughout the day Picture: CWU

The union protesters were joined by councillors, Sandy Martin MP and partner agencies throughout the day Picture: CWU

Archant

Save our Post Office - that was the message from union members and Ipswich’s MP as they protested outside against a town branch being run by a national high street chain.

A Post Office is already inside the Tavern Street WHSmith, but staff inside are employed and trained by the government-owned Post Office.

However proposed changes mean WHSmith could run the branch as a franchise, which union campaigners concerned about what that could mean for employees’ jobs and pensions in the future.

As a result members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) staged a protest outside the store on Saturday, December 1.

It believes the franchising of the Ipswich branch and 73 others nationwide will lead to worse customer service and the potential loss of 800 jobs.

they were joined by a representative from Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) who does not want to see the Post Office moved from the ground floor to the first floor of the store, which would make it harder to access Picture: CWUthey were joined by a representative from Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) who does not want to see the Post Office moved from the ground floor to the first floor of the store, which would make it harder to access Picture: CWU

David Cull, branch manager for the CWU in Suffolk, said after the event: “We got a lot of signatures on our petition today, even after the rain came in this afternoon.

“We know with the post office, the staff are supported by our union and have a pension that allows them to retire with some dignity.

“It’s the people that work there that look after the people that go there - they deserve to be treated right.”

Over the past five years, the Post Office has announced the closure of 150 crown buildings - those that are the largest flagship offices in prominent high-street locations.

the potestors were outside the store in the sunshine and rain making their case to the people of Ipswich Picture: CWUthe potestors were outside the store in the sunshine and rain making their case to the people of Ipswich Picture: CWU

When these close, a retailer such as WHSmith may step in and provide a counter in store so towns still have post office provisions.

It was announced in November that 74 more crown offices will be closed or franchised, which would mean a cut of 60% to the number of offices since 2013.

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin said: “I’ll be continuing my work to raise awareness about this issue for the public.

“I think it is important people know that this is going on and people need to know that privatisation is coming into the Post Office.”

The Post Office in town is already inside WHSmiths but is staffed by Post Office staff, not by WHSmiths staff Picture: CWUThe Post Office in town is already inside WHSmiths but is staffed by Post Office staff, not by WHSmiths staff Picture: CWU

■ What do you think? Write, giving your full contact details, to newsroom@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Anger at plan for WHSmith to run Ipswich Post Office

22:38 Jake Foxford
The union protesters were joined by councillors, Sandy Martin MP and partner agencies throughout the day Picture: CWU

Save our Post Office - that was the message from union members and Ipswich’s MP as they protested outside against a town branch being run by a national high street chain.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

20:53 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

Updated Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

15:12 Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Neighbours have reacted with shock after a man was arrested suspicion of murder following a woman’s death in an Ipswich home.

Driver of car with illegal number plate among arrests on first day of Christmas drink-drive campaign

18:30 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk police have arrested drivers and the first day of the 2018 Christmas drink-drive campaign. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Motorists have been pulled over and arrested on the first day of campaign to catch drink and drug-drivers on Suffolk’s roads.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

13:33 Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Ipswich.

Video Drug gang leader who exploited young people is among those jailed this week

16:39 Megan Aldous
Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Three men were jailed for a combined five years for burglary, drink-driving and drug supply this week.

Wet spell looks set to continue, with more rain predicted in coming days

15:13 Judy Rimmer
Wet weather looks likely to continue over the coming days. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

It’s been a wet weekend so far - so what does the weather have in store tonight and tomorrow?

Gallery Festive scenes shared on Instagram this week by photographers around Suffolk

12:40 Judy Rimmer
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Christmas is in the air - and people have been busy uploading festive photos. Here are some from around the area which have been shared in the last seven days.

Leiston on Ice returns for third year running

15:37 Sophie Barnett
Ice skating is coming to Leiston next weekend Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Mulled wine, ice skating and more than 25 stalls will provide festive fun at a two-day Christmas event in Leiston.

Fraudsters threatened vulnerable man with jail if he didn’t withdraw £13,000 from bank, staff reveal

15:35 Andrew Papworth
The incident took place at the TSB branch in Stowmarket. Picture: THINKSTOCK

A vulnerable customer tried to withdraw £13,000 from a Suffolk bank after being threatened with jail and a hefty £50,000 fine by scammers, it has been revealed.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Tenant evicted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Video Drug gang leader who exploited young people is among those jailed this week

Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new bus route is one of our most read stories this week

Take a look at some of our most read stories Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24