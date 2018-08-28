Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Around 150 turn up for advice and health checks

PUBLISHED: 11:22 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 31 January 2019

There was a big turnout for a special winter health advice day, held at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich on Tuesday January 29, 2019. Picture: BSC

There was a big turnout for a special winter health advice day, held at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich on Tuesday January 29, 2019. Picture: BSC

Archant

A special community winter health advice event, held at the Manor Ballroom in Ipswich this week, proved a great success.

Bangladeshi Support Centre the award-winning community organisation based in Ipswich, supported by Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, organised a winter health awareness event on Tuesday.

Around 150 people, men and women, of diverse background and across the communities attended the event.

Talks on how to stay healthy and well during the winter period was delivered by Dr Juno, a GP and member of Ipswich and Suffolk CCG, Mamun Alam, a pharmacist from Woodbridge Road Pharmacy and Loai Mohmoud, a nutritionist and fitness instructor from Re-Shape, which specialises in fitness, health and wellbeing.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of health and wellbeing in the winter especially focusing on the most vulnerable including elderly people, children and those will pre-existing long-term health conditions.

Guests included Jane Riley the Mayor of Ipswich, Graham Newman, the Mayor of Felixstowe and Suffolk County councillor, Irene MacDonald, a member of Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, and several community and faith leaders from across Ipswich and East Suffolk, in addition to BSC’s trustees, staff and volunteers.

Stallholders at the event included Wellbeing Suffolk, One Life Suffolk, Suffolk Fire Service, Ipswich CAB Surviving Winter Funding Team, Suffolk Parent Carer Network, and other activities included health checks, massage, health advice, group exercise, healthy options, and staying fit and active during winter.

Boshor Ali chair of BSC, said: “This is a wonderful event and it is so good to see people of diverse background here including Romanian, Polish, Middle Eastern, African and Asian. Big thanks to Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG and BSC staff and volunteers for making this event happen.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich Council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work needed after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Traffic chaos as car crash closes Ipswich bridge

Bridge Street in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temperatures drop to -8C overnight and there is more snow to come

Suffolk has seen its coldest night since the Beast from the East. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Next snowfall to sweep region this evening

Christchurch Park looked like a winter wonderland yesterday morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Northern bypass proposal to be published ‘within two or three weeks’

Lower Road,Westerfield was opne of the potential routes for a northern relief road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Deadline Day Live: Blues linked with Norwich defender and Harrison a deadline day Portsmouth target

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

New application for Ipswich Kurdish centre at former Mulberry Tree – this time including a ‘prayer room’

The Mulberry Tree in Ipswich closed two years ago. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work needed after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich working on a deal for Aston Villa full-back Bree

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Aston Villa full-back James Bree on transfer deadline day. Picture: PA

‘Shane has been on my radar for ages ‘ - McLoughlin completes deadline day Wimbledon move

Shane McLoughlin has joined AFC Wimbledon from Ipswich Town. Picture: AFC WIMBLEDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists