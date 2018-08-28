Snow

Donation funds new carpets

PUBLISHED: 12:05 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 January 2019

Hopkins Homes

Archant

An Ipswich-based charity’s support centre has been given a welcome update, including new carpeting worth around £10,000, thanks to support from Hopkins Homes.

Survivors in Transition works with adults who experienced sexual abuse as a child, offering them support and therapy at its Fore Street centre. Executive cairman of Hopkins Homes, James Hopkins, visited the charity last year after they applied for funding from the £500,000 Hopkins Charitable Fund.

Fiona Ellis, founder and chief executive of Survivors in Transition said: “During the visit, James Hopkins offered the possibility of some practical help using Hopkins Homes’ knowledge and contacts in the homebuilding industry. We were quick to take him up on it and requested some help with re-carpeting the centre. Soon afterwards one of the team from Hopkins Homes got in touch to discuss the details.”

Paul Southgate, Customer Variations manager at Hopkins Homes added: “Fiona explained that the existing carpets were at least 15-20 years old and past their best. We introduced Survivors in Transition to our suppliers Karpet Kingdom and Glasswells, who looked after measuring up and installation, with Hopkins Homes picking up the bill.”

Fiona continued: “The new floors have transformed the centre completely. Our aim is to create a welcoming space for every survivor that makes them feel welcome and valued. We’ve had so many positive comments about the difference the new carpeting has made. It was well worth doing – but without the support from Hopkins Homes I doubt we could have achieved it.”

Both Fiona and Hopkins Homes are encouraging other companies to consider ways that they could support the charitable sector whether through financial donations or by lending time, skills or other practical help.

Fiona said: “These are challenging times for charities. A little assistance from the private sector can make an enormous difference – we are so grateful for the help from Hopkins Homes.”

Hopkins Homes has a long track record of supporting the local community.

The company is donating £500,000 over five years to groups across East Anglia through the Hopkins Charitable Fund.

In addition, this winter, the company established a £150,000 Winter Crisis Fund to support those struggling to heat their homes. For more information, see www.hopkinshomecharity.co.uk

For information about Survivors in Transition visit https://www.survivorsintransition.co.uk/ or call 07765 052282.

