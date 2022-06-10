Ipswich gets £20,000 for new town centre plans in pilot scheme

Ipswich Central will lead a new Power to Change pilot scheme to help plan the town centre's future - Credit: EDRM Architects

Ipswich is one of just five towns in the UK to be chosen as part of a charity's new pilot scheme – and will get £20,000 to help the town centre.

Ipswich Central's ‘Connected Town’ concept has been selected by a charitable trust called Power to Change which supports community businesses.

The pilot scheme will see a new Connected Town Taskforce which will allow businesses, residents, community and educational organisations, as well as local authorities, to develop proposals for how Ipswich can become a more connected town, with more people living in and around the town centre.

Terry Baxter, chairman of Ipswich Central - Credit: Ipswich Central

Terry Baxter, Ipswich Central’s chairman, who will lead the Connected Town Taskforce, said: “I am delighted that the Ipswich model has been selected as one of places in the pilot scheme. Our intention is to develop processes and create learnings that we can use ourselves, but which will also be available to other towns and cities in the future.

“The Taskforce will have the freedom to think big, to challenge conventions and to develop exciting plans for Ipswich.”

The other four pilot locations are Skelmersdale. Hendon, Stretford and Wolverton.