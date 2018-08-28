Sunshine and Showers

Company reveals the reasons behind the redundancies it is making this festive season

PUBLISHED: 09:04 22 November 2018

Saica Flex's facility in Haverhill

Saica Flex's facility in Haverhill

Archant

A Spanish packaging manufacturer has clarified how many people it is making redundant at its Haverhill base and why.

Saica Flex’s premises on Falconer Road was previously known as Adare Label converters, a printing firm which was owned by Americk Packaging until 2016 when it became part of the Saica Flex Group.

A spokesperson for Saica Flex Haverhill said explained that for the last 12 years, Saica Flex Haverhill has provided a packaging artwork co-ordination service for Johnson & Johnson. “This contract will end at the end of this year.

“The account will be transferred to another supplier and although employees will transfer along with it, the new supplier will make some staff redundant while retaining others.

“This has resulted in the net loss of 19 permanent jobs.

“We understand this is a difficult time for the staff affected, unfortunately this is beyond the control of Saica Flex.”

A member of staff at the site who withheld his name described the redundancies as “shocking.”

“Everyone else feels ‘are we next’ and there’s unrest everywhere,” he said. “Some have been at company for 20-plus years.”

The company spokesperson also explained that Saica Flex also had to make redundancies earlier this year at its Haverhill site. He said: “We continue to invest in new equipment and improve efficiency.

“As a result of centralising some finance functions and installation of new technology, four employees from Haverhill were made redundant earlier this year, with another two leaving by the end of December.

“There are no plans for any further redundancies.”

In another blow to Haverhill, HID Global, which has a base at Haverhill Business Park on Phoenix Road, is also currently contemplating employee redundancies.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is part of the Swedish security group ASSA ABLOY.

With five weeks to go until Christmas, up to 67 jobs are understood to be at risk at its Haverhill site.

In a statement that HID Global issued to this newspaper, the company said: “HID is currently consulting with the Haverhill site regarding a proposed restructure of the local operations.

“If we proceed with the proposal, there is a possibility that some employees will be made redundant.

