Philips Avent baby bottle and soother factory is to close

A factory that employs around 500 people in Suffolk is to close down, with Brexit blamed as one of the deciding factors.

Philips Avent will move the majority of the operations from its factory in Glemsford to Philips’ existing innovation and manufacturing site in Drachten, the Netherlands.

Staff who turned up for their morning shifts were told the bad news today.

A worker there explained that staff had been told that a “full site shutdown” will happen next year, but that the “staff consolidation” will start next month.

Staff were told that Brexit was blamed, but wasn’t the only reason for the decision.

The Dutch electronics giant Philips had warned last summer that it could move its production out of Britain in case of “hard Brexit”, when Philips spokesman Steve Klink said he was “deeply concerned” about the competitiveness of the company’s UK manufacturing operations, which are primarily focused on export from the UK.

Neil Mesher, chief executive of Philips UK & Ireland, said that he recognized that the proposed plan will have a “profound impact” on colleagues working at the Glemsford site, and on its manufacturing presence in the UK.

“We have announced the proposal after careful consideration, and over the next period, we will work closely with the impacted colleagues on next steps,” he said. “Philips has a long, established history of serving customers within the UK, and we remain committed to them. The UK is an important market for us, and we will continue to invest in our commercial organization and innovation programs in the country.”

The Philips Avent brand can trace its history back 82 years to Cannon Rubber, a family business established in 1936 manufacturing hot water bottles.

The company created the sub brand ‘Avent Naturally’ in 1984 to launch a new type of baby bottle that was short with a wide neck, and was acquired by Philips in 2006.

It now sells more than 30 million bottles and 27 million soothers every year.

In 2012, millions of pounds were invested in equipment to enable the Glemsford plant to manufacture a revolutionary new baby bottle.

Philips Avent, which is a global leader in health technology, released a statement which said: “We today announced the proposal to implement a new step in the consolidation of its industrial footprint in Europe as part of the company’s global productivity improvement programs.

“Since 2017, Philips has been consolidating its manufacturing operations into versatile ‘multi-modality’ manufacturing sites that produce multiple product categories and are located within or near the regions that they serve, for enhanced scale, efficiency, and customer proximity. As previously reported, Philips aims to reduce its industrial footprint from approx. 50 sites to approximately 30 of such larger sites.

“Additionally, as a company with global operations, Philips needs to pro-actively mitigate the potential impact of various ongoing geopolitical challenges, including uncertainties and possible obstructions that may affect its manufacturing operations. Philips has therefore been reconfiguring its supplier base and supply chains in North America, Europe and Asia as appropriate. The flexibility associated with its regional, multi-modality manufacturing sites is key to these mitigation actions.

“For these reasons and after an in-depth review, Philips proposes to close its Glemsford production site in the UK in the course of 2020, and to transfer the majority of its operations to Philips’ existing innovation and manufacturing site in Drachten, the Netherlands. Philips’ Glemsford site primarily focuses on one product category for export outside the UK. Philips will work closely with the impacted employees, social partners and other stakeholders on next steps.”