Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk presence of one of the county’s biggest employers is at stake in Brexit negotiations

PUBLISHED: 14:15 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:15 16 November 2018

Philips Avent in Glemsford. General manager, Walter Mattis and Pauline Sparkes (pic taken in 2014).

Philips Avent in Glemsford. General manager, Walter Mattis and Pauline Sparkes (pic taken in 2014).

Archant

A multinational company which employs around 600 people in Glemsford could relocate out of the UK if Theresa May’s plans are rejected and Britain opts for a hard Brexit.

Philips Avent in Glemsford.Philips Avent in Glemsford.

The Dutch electronics giant Philips, which operates the Philips Avent baby products factory in Glemsford, has warned that it could move its production out of Britain in such a scenario.

Last month, the company’s chief executive Frans van Houten expressed concern at the lack of progress on a Brexit deal in comments reported by Reuters.

“As time passes and there is no solution I get increasingly worried that hereafter frictionless trade between the United Kingdom and European mainland could be at risk,” he told Reuters last month, after the company posted worse-than-expected quarterly results. “Basically the UK as a manufacturing hub for the world would be at risk.”

Mr Van Houten added that a no-deal or hard Brexit would hit production at Philips’ main UK exporting plant in Glemsford.

“We are looking at a customs union as a minimum [requirement],” for a negotiated Brexit, he said. “If that were not to happen we would need to rethink our manufacturing footprint.”

This newspaper approached Philips with questions regarding the future fate of the Glemsford factory given the current Brexit deadlock, and the company replied with a statement: “The uninterrupted flow of goods is essential to both the EU and UK economies. This must be frictionless as with a customs union. We need clarity and certainty, because time is running out. Uncertainty causes less investment.”

Stephen Plumb, who is a councillor for Glemsford Parish Council, said that if the outcome of Brexit does lead to the loss of the factory, this would be “very disappointing to the people of our area, particularly of course for those who work there.”

“I would very much like it to stay open, but this has been on the cards for some time,” he said. “It’s one of the biggest employers in Babergh District, and has over the years employed as many as 700 people and as few as 500.

“I’m as confused as everyone else over what’s happening with Brexit. But I believe that people living in our district will be watching what’s going on at the moment in Parliament with particular concern.”

But one employee of the factory said that he believes the exports factory could still have a strong future in Suffolk, because “there is a lot of cache in saying that a brand is ‘made in Britain.’”

Mr Plumb agrees with this sentiment. “In countries like India, Brand Britain is very popular and people like to buy products made in the UK. But Philips is a Dutch company and it might not mean the same thing to them.”

Seventy years ago, before the factory on Lower Road, Glemsford became a base for Philips, it was the site of a flax factory which produced linen from the flax plant that grew all over Glemsford at the time, according to Mr Plumb.

It then became part of Holloways, a plastics moulding company.

The Philips Avent brand can trace its history back 82 years to Cannon Rubber, a family business established in 1936 manufacturing hot water bottles.

The company created the sub brand ‘Avent Naturally’ in 1984 to launch a new type of baby bottle that was short with a wide neck, and was acquired by Philips in 2006.

It now sells more than 30 million bottles and 27 million soothers every year.

In 2012, millions of pounds were invested in equipment to enable the Glemsford plant to manufacture a revolutionary new baby bottle.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Noisy neighbours fined for playing Status Quo and Ne-Yo songs loudly

Yesterday, 16:00 Paul Geater
Residents complained about noisy music - including Status Quo tracks. File picture; ARCHANT

Two Ipswich residents have been left with bills of more than £1,000 between them after subjecting their neighbours to late-night, high-volume music by Status Quo and Natalie Imbruglia.

Legal loophole ‘protects children in classroom but not on sports pitch’ says NSPCC chief

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
The NSPCC have called on the Government to extend Position of Trust laws (stock image). Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police were unable to act on five cases of adults having sex with teenagers in their care over the last four years due to a legal loophole, the NSPCC has revealed.

Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

Yesterday, 18:50 Sophie Barnett
Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Eagle-eyed shoppers will have noticed that the former Grimwade’s store in Ipswich town centre is fast transforming, and Pret A Manger will soon be opening their first store in town.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Yesterday, 22:48 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

‘Not the way forward’ - youth MP’s rallying call against ‘scary’ knife crime in Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:47 Jason Noble
Isaac Codjoe (far right) raised the issue of knife crime in the House of Commons Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An Ipswich teenager representing the town at the UK’s Youth Parliament has called for more action on knife crime during a debate in the House of Commons.

Crunch meeting could decide iconic pier’s future

Yesterday, 16:08 Jake Foxford
Plans for the future of the pier are top of the agenda for tonight's meeting between supporters and objectors for the current renovation of Shotley pier. Picture: SALLY CHICKEN

A crunch summit between Shotley Pier stakeholders is being held to try and decide on the plans for the future of the Suffolk tourist attraction.

Wiff Waff – the new bar combining beers, bats and balls

Yesterday, 16:04 Sophie Barnett
The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Table tennis, jamaoke sessions and a ‘Quizzee Rascal Wednesday’ are all on offer at new Waterfront bar Wiff Waff opening tonight (Friday).

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Yesterday, 15:59 Jake Foxford
Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

The new-look Cornhill will host thousands of people next week for the Ipswich Town Hall Christmas lights switch on.

Everything you need to know about applying for a primary school place

Yesterday, 15:47 Suzanne Day
Which Suffolk primary school will you apply for? Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

If you are a parent of a three or four year old you will have received a letter from Suffolk County Council about school places this week. But what do you do next?

BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

Yesterday, 14:19 Andrew Papworth
The BMW seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A motorist was stopped in Ipswich after vehicle checks found the car not to have a valid MOT.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Noisy neighbours fined for playing Status Quo and Ne-Yo songs loudly

Residents complained about noisy music - including Status Quo tracks. File picture; ARCHANT

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

Wiff Waff – the new bar combining beers, bats and balls

The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Shocking photos show ‘depressing’ fly-tipping outside flats

Area 1

Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS

BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

The BMW seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24