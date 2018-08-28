Overcast

Businesses invited to attend Wherstead Park event

PUBLISHED: 13:38 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 10 January 2019

James Buckle

James Buckle

Archant

Suffolk businesses are getting together at a special conference to dicuss the challenges of serving an ageing population.

To mark this milestone, it is inviting business people from across the county to to get together at a collaborative conference/networking day on January 31 at Wherstead Park, Ipswich.

The day will offer key note speakers, break-out sessions and workshops as well as lunch and refreshments.

Speakers will include James Buckle, businessman and chairman of the Suffolk Community Foundation.

Topics will centre around businesses and charities forming cohesive working relationships to deliver benefits to both businesses and the community.

Topics will include:

How to make Corporate Social Responsibility really work

The challenges and benefits of an ageing workforce

Why and how to be a dementia friendly business

How to develop engaging personal profiles

As part of its 70th anniversary, we Age Uk developed partnerships with almost 70 local businesses, or `Platinum Friends’ and these businesses have been offered a place at the Platinum Conference as part of their membership.

Further invitations are available at a price of £70 per person for the full day.

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

