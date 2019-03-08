Brexiteer and Tory leadership hopeful Esther McVey to visit Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 13:19 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 29 May 2019
Archant
Theresa May's potential successor Esther McVey will be a guest speaker at a lunch hosted by Ipswich Suffolk Business Club at Milsoms.
The former Conservative minister and no-deal Brexit supporter will speak to the group about her business career on June 13, having previously worked as a presenter for the BBC.
She will also talk about the "Blue Collar Conservatism" group.
She will speak of her vision to run as leader of the Conservative Party following Theresa May's announcement she will stand down.
Luke Morris, chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, said: "Just as we were finalising details of this event, Esther threw her hat in to the ring for the forthcoming Tory leadership race.
"The club has proven its knack of attracting speakers to Suffolk who are at the very top of our public, political and business life. It promises to be a great event and we look forward to welcoming Esther to Ipswich."
Those interested in becoming a club member should email Liz Harsant.