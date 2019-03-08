Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Brexiteer and Tory leadership hopeful Esther McVey to visit Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:19 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 29 May 2019

Conservative MP Esther McVey, potentially Theresa May's replacement, will speak to the Ipswich and Suffolk Business Club and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Picture: ESTHER MCVEY

Conservative MP Esther McVey, potentially Theresa May's replacement, will speak to the Ipswich and Suffolk Business Club and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Picture: ESTHER MCVEY

Archant

Theresa May's potential successor Esther McVey will be a guest speaker at a lunch hosted by Ipswich Suffolk Business Club at Milsoms.

The former Conservative minister and no-deal Brexit supporter will speak to the group about her business career on June 13, having previously worked as a presenter for the BBC.

She will also talk about the "Blue Collar Conservatism" group.

You may also want to watch:

She will speak of her vision to run as leader of the Conservative Party following Theresa May's announcement she will stand down.

Luke Morris, chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, said: "Just as we were finalising details of this event, Esther threw her hat in to the ring for the forthcoming Tory leadership race.

"The club has proven its knack of attracting speakers to Suffolk who are at the very top of our public, political and business life. It promises to be a great event and we look forward to welcoming Esther to Ipswich."

Those interested in becoming a club member should email Liz Harsant.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man found slumped over McDonald's table with drugs

The incident happened at a McDonald's in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Video Exciting news - a gin parlour is opening in Ipswich

Owner and Landlord Ady Smith. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man who 'became bored with adult porn' downloaded 23,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

'Retail is tough at the moment' - Ipswich store's farewell message to town after closure

Ohh Deer's owners have issued an open letter to Ipswich following the store's closure. Photo: Archant,

Updated Traffic builds as thousands visit Suffolk Show 2019

Traffic is building on the A14 Orwell Bridge as thousands flock to Trinity Park in Ipswich PIcture: JOHN KERR

Man found with knuckle-duster and knife disguised as pen

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Missing Ipswich girl is found

Mya Singleton, from Ipswich, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Exciting news – a gin parlour is opening in Ipswich

Owner and Landlord Ady Smith. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Crowds heading to Suffolk Show as weather provides the perfect boost

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Brexiteer and Tory leadership hopeful Esther McVey to visit Ipswich

Conservative MP Esther McVey, potentially Theresa May's replacement, will speak to the Ipswich and Suffolk Business Club and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Picture: ESTHER MCVEY

Have you been snapped on camera in Yates over the bank holiday weekend?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

WATCH: Take a trip up giant viewing tower with stunning views of Suffolk

The viewing tower is new for 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists