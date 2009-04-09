Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 18:03 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 24 January 2019

Tuddenham Mill Picture contributed 9.4.09

Tuddenham Mill Picture contributed 9.4.09

Archant

Tuddenham Mill, the luxurious converted water mill near Newmarket, has been named as a finalist in the ‘Best Independent Hotel’ category at the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards 2019.

Tuddenham Mill Picture: GOOD HOTEL GUIDETuddenham Mill Picture: GOOD HOTEL GUIDE

The awards, sponsored by Hoseasons, are a celebration of local businesses that go above and beyond to make Norfolk and Suffolk an attractive place to visit.

Chef-patron of Tuddenham Mill, Lee Bye said “We are delighted to be announced as a finalist in these prestigious awards, 2018 has been an incredible year for Tuddenham Mill, with accolades from the Good Food guide and Good Hotel Guide. The Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism awards are very special as they recognise the contribution we have made in promoting and using local producers and suppliers with our ‘field to fork’ philosophy, championing the best of Suffolk.”

The Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards 2019, now in their 15th year, will take place at ‘Open’ in Norwich on Thursday February 28, with nominees and sponsors coming together for a night of celebration and networking.

