Ipswich cafe unveils mural showing where its coffee comes from

Charlotte Moore

Published: 11:30 AM October 28, 2021   
Owner Glenn Williamson with manager Yolanda Acott, Paddy and Scott's Scott Russel and artist John Livingstone PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Cool Beanz Coffee House has unveiled its new mural, which celebrates the Kenyan farm that supplies the shop with coffee beans. 

The Russell Road, Ipswich, coffee shop has undergone a transformation with the help of Restart Grant funding from Ipswich Borough Council. 

Manager Yolanda Acott said: "Coming out of the pandemic it was decided to use some of the Restart Grant received from the council to revamp Cool Beanz. 

"We wanted to create a colourful, vibrant and eye-catching mural visible to customers when entering our coffee shop.

The mural celebrates the work done at Muchomba Farm, in Nairobi, Kenya

"We worked closely with enterprise Art Eat Events to find a local artist to create the display. 

"The mural tells the story of Muchomba Farm, in Nairobi, Kenya, which is owned by our local supplier Paddy & Scott's. It shows how the work undertaken on the farm in producing the coffee beans we use helps create employment, schooling and sport for the whole community. 

"As well as the mural all the walls were redecorated to make customers feel welcomed and warm!" 

Artist John Livingstone has designed the wall and the new look is bringing a new hope to the business that, like so many others, was closed for much of the lockdown period. 

But other hopeful signs are there as well, as people return to cafes for their coffee fix before work and the team partner with a delivery service to expand the reach of Cool Beanz across town. 

Ms Acott said: "It has been an incredibly challenging 18 months, much we had to be closed for.  

"We have recently seen an increase in footfall as our customers return to their offices and we hope this will improve even more over the next six months.  

"During November we will also launch on Just Eat meaning we will be able to serve our products across Ipswich. 

"We know the next few years will be challenging however we are up for the fight to ensure Cool Beanz continues to be a success." 

Paddy & Scott's is based in Ambition House, Ipswich, and began its collaboration with Muchomba Farm in 2017. 

