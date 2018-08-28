Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Much-loved costume shop set to close in latest loss to town centre

PUBLISHED: 05:30 27 January 2019

Jack Ablit and Erin Jordan outside the Fancy Dress Hut in the Thoroughfare, Ipswich, which is closing after five years of trading Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Jack Ablit and Erin Jordan outside the Fancy Dress Hut in the Thoroughfare, Ipswich, which is closing after five years of trading Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Judy Rimmer

In the latest blow to Ipswich town-centre shopping, much-loved costume shop Fancy Dress Hut is closing down after five years of trading.

Jack Ablitt and Erin Jordan at the Fancy Dress Hut, Ipswich, which is due to close Picture: JUDY RIMMERJack Ablitt and Erin Jordan at the Fancy Dress Hut, Ipswich, which is due to close Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Owner Jack Ablitt said one factor was the renovation of the Cornhill, which had affected access and footfall to the shop in The Thoroughfare, next to the Walk - including during the crucial Halloween period. He also blamed online competition from retailers such as Amazon.

“It was completely blocked off for a time and people had to walk all the way round to get to the shop,” said Mr Ablitt. “It’s quite upsetting really.”

The Fancy Dress Hut with a previous Halloween shop window display Picture: SUSIE PATTENThe Fancy Dress Hut with a previous Halloween shop window display Picture: SUSIE PATTEN

He said that the shop had been affected by the work overrunning beyond the expected completion date.

Jack added: “It’s also because of online sales which are hitting trading. Amazon is affecting everyone.”

Susie Patten pictured soon after opening the Fancy Dress Hut, which is now to close. Picture: LUCY TURNERSusie Patten pictured soon after opening the Fancy Dress Hut, which is now to close. Picture: LUCY TURNER

Halloween was normally the busiest time, he said, but trade had been hit by the building works, and Christmas trading had also been disappointing.

The shop, which has a huge range of costumes, masks, wigs and make-up, will be closing shortly, although the exact date has not yet been decided.

Jack took over the shop six months ago after working for the previous owner, Susie Patten, who launched the business in 2014. She originally opened it in St Stephen’s Lane, before moving it to its current location.

Susie said: “I decided to sell the shop during the building work. As well as the Cornhill works, there were works in the Buttermarket, the Walk and the Wharf - it was constant for about 12 months.”

She also said that competition from Amazon had been a major factor, and called for action to help bricks-and-mortar retailers compete. She suggested imposing extra taxes on online retailers.

“We need to keep money in Ipswich, in our community. Otherwise we are going to end up with a town centre that is just charity shops and hairdressers.”

A number of other stores in Ipswich have also closed recently, while some others face an uncertain future.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Science lesson that was out of this world

The samples were collected by NASA during the moon landings of the 1960s and 1970s.

Tributes: ‘Gentleman’ Ray Sidaway − he battled to keep Ipswich green

Ray Sidaway in 2010, during the Save Kiln Meadow campaign Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Poll WATCH: A sweet taste of nostalgia at Auntie Pam’s sweet shop

Sheila Barnard, owner of Auntie Pam's Sweet Shop at Bury St Edmunds for 11 years, is looking for new owners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The changing face of retail - which stores have shut and which are under threat in Ipswich?

The former Great White Horse hotel, from Carr Street. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

What happened to the Urbo dockless bikes in Ipswich?

Urbo tweeted in July last year the bikes would return to Ipswich in September - but have not been heard from since. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman defies odds by becoming pregnant twice after being told she could not have children

Mum of two Hannah Carpenter was surprised when she became pregnant with both daughters after she was told she could not ger pregnant. Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Much-loved costume shop set to close in latest loss to town centre

Jack Ablit and Erin Jordan outside the Fancy Dress Hut in the Thoroughfare, Ipswich, which is closing after five years of trading Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Sunday Snap: The Chalobah Experience, Bart’s return and Kenlock’s chance to impress

Matthew Pennington and James Collins battle in a congested penalty area at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Inside the world of digital forensics with Suffolk police’s cybercrime unit

Suffolk's cybercrime unit Picture: KAREN WILLIE

We must get behind Northern Bypass after four wasted years on Upper Orwell Crossings

What the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners would have looked like. Picture: Foster + Partners

MP urges M&S bosses to change their mind over Felixstowe store closure

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists