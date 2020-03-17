Fred. Olsen cruise passengers to be flown back to UK on Wednesday

Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen will be flying back passengers stuck on the Braemar ship after guests on board testing positive for coronavirus.

The cruise line has confirmed those stuck on the Braemar ship will be flown back to the UK on Wednesday evening.

Three flights have been chartered to bring back the guests to the UK.

A separate flight has been set up for anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus on the ship.

So far 28 people from the ship are in isolation after having shown influenza-like symptoms, including two people who tested positive for coronavirus at an earlier port.

In a statement on its website Fred. Olsen said: “All guests on this flight will have medical professionals available and will have support with any onward travel arrangements or requirements.

“In accordance with advice from Public Health England, all guests on this flight will be required to self-isolate for 14 days once they have returned home.”

Anyone on board who is not considered to be well enough to fly will be offered support and medical treatment in Cuba.

Braemar is currently standing off around five miles from the coast of Havana.

The ship will go alongside in port in the early hours of tomorrow morning, once all four aircraft have arrived in Cuba.

Fred. Olsen have set up a dedicated Braemar Relative Support Team at their head office in Ipswich to give a direct point of contact for those who have relatives on board.

Relatives can reach this team by calling +44 (0) 1473 292350 between the hours of 8am and 8pm.

