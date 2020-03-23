E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Long queues outside McDonald’s as restaurants prepare to shut

PUBLISHED: 14:25 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 23 March 2020

Long queues as McDonald's prepares to shut tonight Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Huge queues have been spotted at McDonald’s restaurants in Ipswich as they look to close their doors because of the coronavirus.

All McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland will close by 7pm tonight, the company announced yesterday.

The fast-food company, which has a number of outlets across Suffolk said it had taken the decision to protect the safety of its employees and customers.

Queues have begun to appear outside outlets in Suffolk as customers made the most of the final hours of trading.

Until now McDonald’s had begun closing off eat-in areas of their branches with only drive-through and takeaway options available. However, the restaurants will now be fully closed.

READ MORE: ‘We will get through this’ – Clacton Pier shuts to visitors amid coronavirus outbreak

“This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers,” McDonald’s said.

“We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

“Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

“We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lane closed on A14 after crash

Traffic is building on the A14 after a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

