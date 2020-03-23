Long queues outside McDonald’s as restaurants prepare to shut

Long queues as McDonald's prepares to shut tonight Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Huge queues have been spotted at McDonald’s restaurants in Ipswich as they look to close their doors because of the coronavirus.

All McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland will close by 7pm tonight, the company announced yesterday.

The fast-food company, which has a number of outlets across Suffolk said it had taken the decision to protect the safety of its employees and customers.

Queues have begun to appear outside outlets in Suffolk as customers made the most of the final hours of trading.

Until now McDonald’s had begun closing off eat-in areas of their branches with only drive-through and takeaway options available. However, the restaurants will now be fully closed.

“This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers,” McDonald’s said.

“We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

“Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

“We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen.”

