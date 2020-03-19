E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Huge queues spotted outside supermarkets as shoppers look to snap up items

PUBLISHED: 09:32 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 19 March 2020

Crowds of people wait outside Aldi in Martlesham, to stockpile Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds of people wait outside Aldi in Martlesham, to stockpile Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

More huge queues have been seen across the region this morning as supermarket shoppers look to grab items only minutes after stores open.

Crowds of people swarm into Tesco Extra in Martlesham to stockpile shopping Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCrowds of people swarm into Tesco Extra in Martlesham to stockpile shopping Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Long queues were spotted around the county this morning from 6am as some of the county’s largest supermarkets opened their doors to customers.

Among them were Tesco stores in Stowmarket and Martlesham where shoppers were spotted out with their trolleys as the doors were opened.

In a Tesco in Clacton, shoppers were seen queueing right around the car park ready to enter the shop at 6am.

Tesco announced yesterday that it was to join other big supermarkets in limiting the number of goods that people could buy.

Crowds of people swarm into Tesco Extra in Martlesham to stockpile shopping Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCrowds of people swarm into Tesco Extra in Martlesham to stockpile shopping Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

This followed huge queues on Wednesday morning at some of the county’s biggest supermarkets including Tesco’s at Copdock.

READ MORE: Tesco to restrict purchases on ALL ITEMS to prevent panic buying



Other retailers also saw shoppers eagerly waiting outside including Aldi at Martlesham.



For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

