Huge queues spotted outside supermarkets as shoppers look to snap up items

Crowds of people wait outside Aldi in Martlesham, to stockpile Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

More huge queues have been seen across the region this morning as supermarket shoppers look to grab items only minutes after stores open.

Crowds of people swarm into Tesco Extra in Martlesham to stockpile shopping Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Crowds of people swarm into Tesco Extra in Martlesham to stockpile shopping Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Long queues were spotted around the county this morning from 6am as some of the county’s largest supermarkets opened their doors to customers.

Among them were Tesco stores in Stowmarket and Martlesham where shoppers were spotted out with their trolleys as the doors were opened.

In a Tesco in Clacton, shoppers were seen queueing right around the car park ready to enter the shop at 6am.

Tesco announced yesterday that it was to join other big supermarkets in limiting the number of goods that people could buy.

Crowds of people swarm into Tesco Extra in Martlesham to stockpile shopping Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Crowds of people swarm into Tesco Extra in Martlesham to stockpile shopping Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

This followed huge queues on Wednesday morning at some of the county’s biggest supermarkets including Tesco’s at Copdock.

Other retailers also saw shoppers eagerly waiting outside including Aldi at Martlesham.



