Ipswich firm becomes one of Europe's largest shipping agents after merger

Cory Brothers has merged with the Rotterdam-based Vertom Agencies to become one of Europe's biggest shipping agencies. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN/MIKE BOWDEN

An Ipswich firm has become one of Europe's largest shipping agencies after merging with a Dutch company.

Cory Brothers, based in Cutler Street, has merged with the Rotterdam-based Vertom Agencies.

From March 1 the two companies will now officially be known as VertomCory and will, company bosses say, be "one of the largest shipping agencies in the European market".

However, Cory Brothers will continue to trade under the same brand name in the UK but will be owned by a new holding company. It will not lose any employees.

The two firms have worked together "in partnerships and smaller joint ventures" for over a decade, a statement said.

Maurice Lelieveld, from Vertom, said: “We have built our business on excellent service, reliability and strong, lasting partnerships.

"I am looking forward to expanding our business together with the team at Cory Brothers.

"It will be an exciting time for the VertomCory board executives Peter Wilson, Graham Wastell, David Noble and I."

Peter Wilson, Cory Brothers managing director, said: "The businesses have worked in partnership for over a decade and the natural formalisation of Vertom and Cory brings together a significant leadership team of 'out and out' shipping professionals.

"I believe that the business friendships that have been forged prior to this merger will pay exceptional dividends now we are colleagues.

"Throughout the entire merger discussions, it has been like-minded, forwarding thinking from all of us. So, it is with great pleasure we move on in the next stage of our journey together.

"All at Cory can only thank Braemar PLC for the fantastic home they have provided for some 18 years and the enormous support they have provided in completing the merger."

Cory Brothers specialises in the UK, US Gulf, US East Coast, Singapore and Gibraltar markets, while Vertom has offices throughout western Europe and the Baltics.