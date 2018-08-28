Essex cosmetic surgery clinic up for sale after administration

Baddow Hospital, a private hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, is up for sale after the business went into administration.

Glyn Mummery from specialist business advisory firm FRP Advisory LLP was appointed as Administrator on November 30.

Baddow Hospital specialises in cosmetic surgery procedures, but also provides a range of hospital and private GP services. It employed 21 people, including 11 medical staff.

Upon appointment, work at the hospital was suspended and a limited number of core staff have been retained, while a buyer is sought.

Administrator Glyn Mummery said: “Baddow Hospital is a great facility with a team of talented professionals, but a lack of outsourced NHS work at sustainable margins and other key commercial factors have put significant cashflow pressure on the business.

“Without immediate investment and despite efforts to adjust its business model, the hospital was unable to continue operating. We are now looking for a buyer to take on the hospital, which has provided quality healthcare services and should attract interest from potential acquirers.”

Interested parties or suppliers seeking further information should contact the FRP Advisory LLP Brentwood office on 01277 503 333. The deadline for offers is midday on 21 December 2018, with any sale completing by 11 January 2019.