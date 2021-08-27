News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Costa set to get drive-through

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:56 AM August 27, 2021   
costa at anglia retail park near ipswich

Costa at Anglia Retail Park will be getting a drive through lane - Credit: Jason Noble

Costa fans will be able to grab a coffee on the go after plans for a drive-through to be added at a branch on the edge of Ipswich were approved.

An extension will be now be built at the Anglia Retail Park cafe, including a drive-through order and collection point and an outdoor 


Ipswich Borough Assets – the arms length company owned by Ipswich Borough Council which owns the site – put in an application for the coffee store to be extended with a drive-through order and collection point and outdoor bin storage area.


The council’s planning committee passed the plans with just one abstention on Wednesday.


Mark Harris, agent on behalf of Ipswich Borough Assets, said: “We strongly believe we have formed a scheme that will compliment the existing offer at Anglia Retail Park and strengthen it further by enhancing Costa coffee, which is already a popular destination.”


Six car park spaces will be lost to make way for the drive-through lane.
 

Ipswich News

