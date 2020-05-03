E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

PUBLISHED: 11:25 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 03 May 2020

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The Costa Coffee at Ipswich’s Euro Retail Park has closed after huge traffic queues were seen just hours after the drive-thru reopened.

The branch was one of 17 sites which reopened yesterday for drive-thru only, to cater for any keyworkers to take advantage of while on essential journeys to or from work.

More: Costa Coffee drive-thru to reopen in Ipswich and Stowmarket

Officers from Suffolk police were called to help control the traffic at the Costa Coffee branch, which was reportedly back to the Sainsbury’s roundabout.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We didn’t tell Costa they had to close, however we did tell them they had to do something about the traffic.

“We said they needed to find a better way for cars to queue or they would need to find another way as police officers cannot stay there all day to control the traffic.

“They then decided it was best to close.”

Five other sites in the east of England have also reopened for drive-thru, including one in Harwich, one in Stowmarket, one in Norwich, another in Cambridge and the last at the Toddington Moto Services.

In response to the closure of the Ipswich site, a Costa Coffee spokesman said: “Our number one priority is the safety of our store teams and customers.

“In line with the re-opening of a small number of drive-thru lanes and delivery stores this weekend, we’ve ensured strict measures have been put in place aligned to Government guidelines.

“We’d like to reinforce that our-drive thru lanes are open to offer key workers the chance to enjoy a Costa on essential journeys, whilst our delivery stores allow customers the opportunity to order a Costa from the comfort of their own home.”

