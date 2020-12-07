News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14

Sarah Chambers

Published: 3:55 PM December 7, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020
From left, Chris Moody of Savills, Matt O?Malley from Curzon de Vere and Sheng Li from FDS at the online retailer's new distribution centre at Great Blakenham Picture: SAVILLS - Credit: Archant

An online homeware goods retailer has signed a 20-year lease on a giant 143,000sq ft distribution centre near Ipswich.

FDS Corporation — which operates under the brand name Costway — has agreed the deal for a warehouse at Port One Logistics Park in Great Blakenham.

The huge unit is 54ft high and can hold up to 31,000 pallets of goods. The retailer — which imports goods via the Port of Felixstowe — will relocate from its current site in Ransomes Europark.

MORE — Entrepreneurial duo celebrate sale - seven years after plotting new business over cup of coffeeThe space was let by Curzon de Vere, who were advised by estate agents Savills.

Savills business space director Chris Moody said: “Previously located at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich, FDS who import in excess of 2,000 household products through the Port of Felixstowe are now situated in a prime location at J52 of the A14.

“The firm will undertake fulfilment across the whole of the UK from Port One, reflecting an increasing shift in the distribution model with goods now being stored close to the port of entry. This latest deal is testament to the park’s credentials as a burgeoning logistics hub.”

Sheng Li, UK managing director of FDS Corporation said: “We are delighted with this high specification facility, which represents an enormous step forward in the growth and development of FDS in the UK.”

