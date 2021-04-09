News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Ipswich candle company 'flourishes' with expansion to 10,000sq ft warehouse

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 3:21 PM April 9, 2021   
Cosy Aromas is moving to a new warehouse in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich

Cosy Aromas is moving to a new warehouse in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich - Credit: Cosy Aromas

A home fragrance company says it can smell sweet success - after expanding to a new 10,000sq ft warehouse which is more than six times the size of its previous home.

Cosy Aromas - which makes candles, wax melts and wax warmers - says the new base in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich will enable it to create more jobs and grow its product range.

While many firms saw takings tumble during the coronavirus crisis, Cosy Aromas said its income grew - as people stuck at home during lockdown searched for ways to spruce up their homes.

It also opened its first boutique store in Beach Street, Felixstowe - and with the new Boss Hall Road site also having its own shopfront, it will soon have two retail units in Suffolk.

Tamar Mayne, who co-owns the business with husband Paul, said: “It’s been a hugely testing time for businesses and we have been incredibly lucky to have flourished in the way we have.

You may also want to watch:

“Opening our first shop was a real highlight for me – there is something quite magical about seeing people spend time just sniffing, touching and enjoying our products all in one place.”

The Felixstowe store is open from 10am to 5pm, Thursdays to Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Most Read

  1. 1 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
  2. 2 'Extremely unsafe' – drivers mount paths to avoid Ipswich road closures
  3. 3 Family's heartfelt tribute to 'devoted mother' of four who died in crash
  1. 4 Hospital staff 'did everything they could' to prevent baby's death, inquest told
  2. 5 Junkyard Market to return to Ipswich this April
  3. 6 Ipswich man to run London Marathon in memory of father he never met
  4. 7 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
  5. 8 Nine men enter pleas to money laundering allegations
  6. 9 200-year-old family funfair returns to Ipswich
  7. 10 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
General Cargo vessel M.V. Ijborg swings ahead of berthing at the Port of Ipswich

Port of Ipswich swings into action as super-long vessel arrives

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The Toys R Us store at Copdock, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

7 signs you're from Ipswich - without telling anyone you are

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams in Ipswich

Why Ipswich will be one of the last Debenhams stores standing

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus