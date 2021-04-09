Ipswich candle company 'flourishes' with expansion to 10,000sq ft warehouse

Published: 3:21 PM April 9, 2021

Cosy Aromas is moving to a new warehouse in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich - Credit: Cosy Aromas

A home fragrance company says it can smell sweet success - after expanding to a new 10,000sq ft warehouse which is more than six times the size of its previous home.

Cosy Aromas - which makes candles, wax melts and wax warmers - says the new base in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich will enable it to create more jobs and grow its product range.

While many firms saw takings tumble during the coronavirus crisis, Cosy Aromas said its income grew - as people stuck at home during lockdown searched for ways to spruce up their homes.

It also opened its first boutique store in Beach Street, Felixstowe - and with the new Boss Hall Road site also having its own shopfront, it will soon have two retail units in Suffolk.

Tamar Mayne, who co-owns the business with husband Paul, said: “It’s been a hugely testing time for businesses and we have been incredibly lucky to have flourished in the way we have.

“Opening our first shop was a real highlight for me – there is something quite magical about seeing people spend time just sniffing, touching and enjoying our products all in one place.”

The Felixstowe store is open from 10am to 5pm, Thursdays to Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.