Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

PUBLISHED: 11:15 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 26 April 2019

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The UK company behind Cotswold Outdoor has today announced that it will close a number of UK stores after a decline in high street sales – and the Ipswich branch looks set to be among them.

The chain also has stores in Bury St Edmunds and Norwich.

Outdoor & Cycle Concepts Ltd (O&CC), the UK retailer that operates Cotswold Outdoor alongside Runners Need, Cycle Surgery and Snow+Rock, has entered into a company voluntary arrangement to close loss-making stores.

A representative for O&CC said: “In recent months the business has experienced significant pressures on performance, in particular declining high street footfall is having an impact across stores.

“As a responsible company, O&CC have worked hard to review the best way to secure the future of the business, jobs for their people and ensure they look after their customers.”

The company have not yet disclosed which of its stores will be closing, but there are concerns over the future of the Ipswich branch after a 'to let' advert was published online.

Read more: Mystery surrounds future of Ipswich's Cotswold Outdoor

The Cotswold branch in Ipswich is currently found in the Grade II listed building – the Great White Horse Hotel – which closed in 2008 after serving the town for centuries as a popular hotel in Tavern Street.

Jose Finch, managing director at O&CC, said: “We have started to engage with key stakeholders, suppliers & property landlords to explore all options. It is vital that we make the right choices that will ensure we create a strong future together.

“The future of O&CC is in our hands and it will require hard work, commitment, sacrifices, and a strong focus on our day to day improvements.”

All of the UK stores, including the branch in Ipswich, still remain open for business as usual for the immediate future. There is no risk to customer purchases, orders, deliveries or Click & Collect.

Customers can also buy online and the normal delivery and returns policies still apply.

There will be more details in the near future as to which stores will close.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

M&S customers to cut up loyalty cards in protest as store closes

Marks and Spencer, Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Was it a plane? Mystery deepens over Suffolk's big bang

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew

Camper van driver with history of drink-driving refuses breath test

Thomas Bowers provided a sample of breath at the roadside but failed to provide an evidential sample at the police station Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mystery surrounds future of Ipswich's Cotswold Outdoor

The future of The Great White Horse Hotel is currently unclear. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

'I'm lucky to be alive' – Robbery victim, 81, speaks after attacker jailed

Suffolk police released CCTV footage of the attack Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Updated Did you hear the 'skyquake' over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Essex farmers’ leader condemns ‘dead crow’ incident at Chris Packham’s home

Farmers are up in arms after their right to shoot 'pest' birds was curtailed by a legal challenge Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 16

Will you be victorious in the pub quiz today? Picture: PA

Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 – 4 days to go

Jennie Debenham and Jonathan Halls owners of vegan cafe, Hullabaloo are up for an award at the EAT Suffolk Food & Drink awards 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists