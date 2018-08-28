Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New group targets opportunities in energy scheme supply chains

PUBLISHED: 15:43 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 30 November 2018

Top of a Galloper turbine. Picture: Alan O'Neil

Top of a Galloper turbine. Picture: Alan O'Neil

CHPV Offshore Energy Media Services

A new group has been formed in north Essex to take advantage of business opportunities in the growing energy sector in the east.

The North Essex Energy Group (NEEG) is made up of energy sector public and private businesses working together to explore benefits and opportunities.

The group’s first public event was held on Wednesday November 28, at Colchester United FCs’s JobServe Community Stadium, with the intention of bringing key partners together, accelerating growth in the sector, discovering more about major infrastructure projects and creating new networking and business prospects.

Speakers were Chris Squires, EDF strategic procurement manager who spoke about Hinkley Point C, Sizewell C and Bradwell B nuclear power stations and the supply chain networks for the construction works, Malcolm Barnett, O&M implementation manager for Galloper Wind Farm on the project development and its operations & maintenance base in Harwich International Port which has recently started construction, and Maxine Narburgh, regional hub manager for Greater South East Energy Hub who spoke about the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s Local Energy Strategy.

Councillor Tim Young from Colchester Borough Council said: “The energy industry is a key sector for North Essex, providing excellent economic growth potential, jobs and opportunities for companies across the region. I am absolutely delighted that NEEG is working to develop a future of sustainable and low-carbon energy in our region. I am wholly supportive of their work thus far and look forward to future updates.”

A number of stakeholders are collaborating to ensure maximum impact of the NEEG’s work, including local government bodies Colchester Borough Council, Tendring District Council, Essex County Council and Maldon District Council, in addition to a number of private sector organisations.

Zoe Fairley, Tendring District Council cabinet member, said working together was the way forward to attract investment.

“North Essex is well-placed to support and grow the energy industry in the UK, as we have seen with Galloper’s £10million investment in Harwich. NEEG is working to make sure we have a role in developing this industry in the decades to come.”

Robert Edge from Invest Essex added: “It was great to see the amount of networking which took place between different local businesses as well as with our guest speakers from EDF and Galloper.

“It shows there is real interest from business in north Essex in working together with the public and educational sectors to ensure we can maximise opportunities for local business in future energy developments.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

12:25 Adam Howlett
Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Police have found a 17-year-old woman from Ipswich who was reported missing earlier today.

Days Gone By: Coverage of floods captured changes to the town’s landscape

9 minutes ago David Kindred
A high tide in September 1969 saw the area around Stoke Bridge, Ipswich flooded. This photograph, from a silo at the dock, shows the rail yard and part of Commercial Road under water. The bridge over the river is now a dual carriageway, with the road cutting through the site of the British Fermentation Products Ltd mill in the centre of the picture. A skate park in now on part of the mill site. Cardinal Park is now top right of this view. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

David Kindred takes a look at Ipswich before flood defences and readers memories of local bands and more.

Meet the Christmas fanatics

51 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

East Anglia on the ‘front line’ of managing the impact of climate change, says Environment Agency director

14:25 Ross Bentley
A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and drier summers all expected to impact the region into the future.

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

13:59 Jessica Hill
A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny’s is taking drastic measures to stop families from sitting in silence scrolling down their phones at the dinner table - they’re banning them.

Truss urges MPs to back “second choice” Brexit deal on Suffolk visit

9 minutes ago Paul Geater
Chair of governors Mark Pendlington, Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend, Liz Truss and Dr Dan Poulter at Otley College. Picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Cabinet minister Liz Truss has urged MPs to support “everyone’s second choice” in the crucial vote on Brexit in 10 days’ time.

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

11:31 Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

11:27 Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

11:27
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Essex is named ‘University of the Year’

15:36 Jessica Hill
from left to right: Jason Lepley, Head of Urban Resilience and Security at Leonardo. Dr Aris Perperoglou. Reader Department of Mathematical Sciences at University of Essex. James Ravenscroft, CTO at Filament AI. Dr Luca Citi, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Antonio Campello, Applied Machine Learning Scientist at Filament AI. Professor Hani Hagras, Professor School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Adrian Clark, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Louis Clift, KTP Associate at Leonardo. Henrik Nordmark, Head of Data Science at Profusion.

The University of Essex’s radical past helped it snag the title ‘University of the Year.’

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24