Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Position Ipswich as a creative and digital hub, says director

PUBLISHED: 13:19 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 14 January 2019

Penny Arbuthnot

Penny Arbuthnot

Archant

Ipswich and the wider Suffolk area has a “real opportunity” to establish itself as a centre for the creative and digital industries.

The team at GenesisThe team at Genesis

Penny Arbuthnot, director of Genesis, a PR and marketing firm in Ipswich, says in the past few decades a number of similar businesses have established themselves in Suffolk, working with national clients and offering a quality of work comparable with agencies in the larger cities.

At the same time businesses in the gaming and film production sectors have also set themselves up in the county.

Quality

“When we started the company 15 years ago, we’d worked in London and brought the business here, but today there’s no need for people to go to London,” she said.

READ MORE: Ipswich and Colchester miss out on Channel 4 ‘creative hub’ scheme

“What we are about is trying to encourage people to build their careers here in Suffolk. We’ve recruited and trained graduates and there are a number of people who started three or four years ago, who are now account managers and they have opportunities to grow here.”

Ms Arbuthnot pointed to her company and other marketing and digital agencies who “offer a quality of experience, the clients, the training and the quality of life in Suffolk.”

She added: “You don’t have to pay £8,000 a year to commute to London and spend all that time travelling. Ipswich really needs to support that message. Norwich is positioning itself very much on the science park and Cambridge has its bioscience and pharmaceutical industries but there’s still work to do to create Ipswich as a creative and digital centre.”

READ MORE: ‘Create a tech hub or we’ll leave Stowmarket,’ warns leading businessman

Awards

Ms Arbuthnot was speaking following a successful 2018 for Genesis, which has a team of 20 working at offices on Fox’s Marina in Ipswich. The year ended with the agency picking up a number of awards at the regional PRide Awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations. These included a Gold in the overall Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy award and Gold for Best Corporate and Business Communications Campaign,

She added: “As a county, we are quite proud of what’s going on here: the way of life, some of the big brands like Adnams and Greene King, but actually we don’t shout about everything that’s under that like the creative industries we have, and actually we need to shout about it so school and college leavers feel like they can make their stamp here.”.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Michael Keenan has been jailed for two years. Picture: ARCHANT

No licence, no insurance, no MOT, positive drugs test - driver under arrest

The blue Toyota has been seized by police Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Burglar chased out of house by victim is jailed

The scales of justice

You herd it here first – Elmers arrive in Ipswich ahead of Big Parade 2019

The blank Elmer statues arrive in Ipswich Picture: JENNIE HUTCHINSON

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mystery surrounds the collapsed company that houses billionaires’ private jets at Stansted

The Diamond Hangar at Stansted Airport

Position Ipswich as a creative and digital hub, says director

Penny Arbuthnot

‘The boys are gutted’ – Hadleigh United caretaker manager Andy Lambert

The floodlights are on and dusk is approaching at The Millfield as Hadleigh United's Tom Driscoll prepares to deliver a cross into the box. Picture: CARL MARSTON

“Sorry Alan Brazil I think it’s perfectly acceptable for men like Andy Murray to cry”

Britain's Andy Murray in his first round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on January 14. Picture: AP Photo/Andy Brownbill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists