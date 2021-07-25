News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Look inside beautiful £1.2million home with a pool near Felixstowe

Angus Williams

Published: 7:00 AM July 25, 2021   
Croft Farm on Innocence Lane in Kirton, has gone on the market for £1.2million with Savills

Croft Farm on Innocence Lane in Kirton, has gone on the market for £1.2million with Savills - Credit: SAVILLS

A home with "superb equestrian facilities" and a swimming pool near Felixstowe has gone on the market for £1.2million.

Croft Farm on Innocence Lane, Kirton, has gone on the market for £1.2million with Savills

Croft Farm, a period red brick farmhouse on Innocence Lane in Kirton, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

At the end of a long driveway the property is set in around 5.5 acres of land that includes several outbuildings, a heated outdoor swimming pool, meadows and woodland.

Praised for its "superb equestrian facilities", the property has stables, a tack room and a manège.

Property agent Peter Ogilvie said: “Croft Farm is a spacious property full of great character and charm, set in a secluded yet not isolated position. There are wonderful period features, with open fireplaces fitted with wood burning stoves, exposed beams and studwork complemented by French windows and exposed wooden floors.

"The heart of the house is situated around the kitchen/breakfast room that opens into a sitting room and the conservatory overlooking the swimming pool and garden.

"Of particular note are the superb equestrian facilities – with a manège and extensive range of outbuildings including stables, a tack room, stores and a large period red brick barn.”

Croft Farm is on the market with Savills for £1.2million. 

Felixstowe News

