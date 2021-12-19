Pub near Ipswich up for sale after planning saga

The Cross Keys in Henley is up for sale with planning permission for two holiday lets - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A prominent pub near Ipswich with planning permission for holiday lets has hit the market.

The Cross Keys in Henley, which closed in early 2015, is now up for sale for £395,000.

After several different sets of plans were submitted over a number of years, the pub was granted planning permission for two holiday lets in September of this year.

The plans involve keeping the main building and most of the beer garden for the pub's use.

As well as two new holiday lets, the development will include a cycle store and dog shower, covered barbecue area, recycling area, solar PV array and electric charging points.

Speaking after planning permission was granted, Chris Burnard, owner of developer Traditional English Properties Ltd, said that the pub would need additional sources of income if it were to succeed as a pub again.

Both Henley Parish Council and Mid Suffolk District Council councillors supported the plans as long as the pub reopened alongside the holiday accommodation.