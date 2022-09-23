Video

The Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES © Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

It was a tight squeeze for Fred. Olsen's Braemar as it made history by becoming the largest ship to navigate the Corinth Canal.

The 6.4 kilometre canal in Greece is only 24 metres wide at its narrowest point and the Braemar is 22.5m wide.

Jackie Martin, marketing and sales director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "The rock faces were so close that guests could - quite literally - almost touch them.

"Our world record is something of which we, as a company, feel immensely proud and is a huge milestone in our history, generating media interest worldwide."

The Victorian Corinth Canal cuts across Greece and links the Gulf of Corinth in the Ionian Sea with the Aegean Sea on the other side of the country.

Built between 1882 and 1893, it replaced a famous ancient trading route.

The route will be a highlight of Fred.Olsen's 2021/22 cruise programme.

Jackie said: "We wanted as many of our guests as possible to enjoy this phenomenal experience, so we are thrilled to be doing it all again in 2022.

"Guests are advised to get booking soon to avoid disappointment, with this cruise proving exceptionally popular already."

Braemar's 26-night Corinth Canal & Greek Islands Cruise, sets sail from Southampton on September 23, 2022. Prices start from £4,199 per person.