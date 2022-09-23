E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

See amazing cruise ship canal journey video

PUBLISHED: 19:30 18 November 2019

The Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

The Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

© Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

It was a tight squeeze for Fred. Olsen's Braemar as it made history by becoming the largest ship to navigate the Corinth Canal.

The Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINESThe Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

The 6.4 kilometre canal in Greece is only 24 metres wide at its narrowest point and the Braemar is 22.5m wide.

Jackie Martin, marketing and sales director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "The rock faces were so close that guests could - quite literally - almost touch them.

"Our world record is something of which we, as a company, feel immensely proud and is a huge milestone in our history, generating media interest worldwide."

The Victorian Corinth Canal cuts across Greece and links the Gulf of Corinth in the Ionian Sea with the Aegean Sea on the other side of the country.

Built between 1882 and 1893, it replaced a famous ancient trading route.

The route will be a highlight of Fred.Olsen's 2021/22 cruise programme.

Jackie said: "We wanted as many of our guests as possible to enjoy this phenomenal experience, so we are thrilled to be doing it all again in 2022.

"Guests are advised to get booking soon to avoid disappointment, with this cruise proving exceptionally popular already."

Braemar's 26-night Corinth Canal & Greek Islands Cruise, sets sail from Southampton on September 23, 2022. Prices start from £4,199 per person.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Updated Engineers replace traffic lights after car crash outside primary school

Suffolk Highways crews are racing to fix a broken traffic light outside St Helen's Primary School before school closes Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Ipswich Argos days away from reopening at new site

Argos will reopen in the Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

Plot of Ipswich land set for auction - what would you do with it?

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Ambulance called to Stoke Park crash

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man summonsed to court over Manning's Amusement Park burglary

Chas.Manning newly painted art deco building

Alleged nightclub attack victim suffered 'multiple stab wounds', court told

Degero cocktail bar in St Nicholas Street, where the alleged stabbing happened Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Engineers replace traffic lights after car crash outside primary school

Suffolk Highways crews are racing to fix a broken traffic light outside St Helen's Primary School before school closes Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Ipswich Argos days away from reopening at new site

Argos will reopen in the Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

Plot of Ipswich land set for auction – what would you do with it?

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Ambulance called to Stoke Park crash

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man summonsed to court over Manning’s Amusement Park burglary

Chas.Manning newly painted art deco building

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three vehicle collision closes the A12

The A12 was closed at the Seven Hills roundabout where the three vehicle crash happened. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why all the party workers are heading to Ipswich for 2019 General Election

Work and Pensions Secretary Dr Therese Coffey joined Tom Hunt and fellow Conservatives campaigning in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Alleged nightclub attack victim suffered ‘multiple stab wounds’, court told

Degero cocktail bar in St Nicholas Street, where the alleged stabbing happened Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting boy

Johannes Schreuder was jailed for five years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for sexually assaulting a boy Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists