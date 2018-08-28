Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cruises are proving very popular

PUBLISHED: 17:48 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:48 21 November 2018

St Petersburg, view of golden dome from river bank Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

St Petersburg, view of golden dome from river bank Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

© Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines saw its most successful Monday in the company’s history on November 19, 2018, with sales for the day totalling nearly £1.6 million.

This sales success follows the early launch of two new itineraries for 2020/21, as well as promotion of a range of Scandinavian and Baltic ‘closer’ cruises and forthcoming Caribbean cruises.

Justin Stanton, sales and marketing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:“This is quite an achievement at any time, and all the more so in late November, when the market is generally subdued.

“We are very encouraged by the tremendous response that we have received to our two newly-launched itineraries from our 2020/21 cruise programme, which shows a clear desire from our guests to secure their place on our unusual and exciting itineraries.

“It’s reassuring that 9 out of 10 guests say we meet or exceed their expectations with regard to their destinations and the cruise experience. Our team continue to working hard to create innovative and immersive sailings which enable our guests to see the world in a very different, and very authentic way.”

Fred. Olsen will be launching its full ocean cruise programme for 2020/21 in March 2019.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

17:10 Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Trespass incident causing train delays

16:38 Dominic Moffitt
Trains between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed due to an earlier incident Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed for up to 40 minutes due to a trespassing incident.

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

16:17 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

15:42 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

Broadchurch, The Fall, Sherlock - how TV crime dramas are helping recruit science students in Suffolk

15:34 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk New College science teacher and curriculum co-ordinator Harry Smy (centre) with students Topaz Postma (left) and Tyreece Hunt (right). Picture: JOHN NICE

A college in Suffolk has said it believes the popularity in crime dramas on TV has helped boost take up in science subjects, after demand for places has quadrupled.

Eyewitness describes victim of Ipswich stabbing “writhing” around on ground

14:24 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A customer at an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant has described seeing a 16-year-old boy “writhing” on the ground in the car park after an alleged stabbing.

Reaction to sudden departure of mental health boss days before CQC report

3 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chairman Gary Page was due to leave his post in the new year. Photo: NSFT

Campaigners have shared their views on the sudden resignation of a mental health trust chief – just days before a new inspection report is due to be published.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

12:26 Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

12:18 Megan Aldous
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

11:15 Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24