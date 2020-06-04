E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Computer retailer trials drive-through click and collect service at town store

PUBLISHED: 11:34 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 04 June 2020

Currys/PC World is reopening with a drive through order and collect service Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Currys/PC World is reopening with a drive through order and collect service Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Currys PC World will be trialling an order and collect service from its Ipswich Interchange store from Thursday, June 4.

The electrical and computer goods chain previously opened 20 stores – including its Norwich Sweet Briar outlet – which have operated on a zero-contact order and collect service from May 22.

Mark Allsop, chief operating officer at store owners Dixons Carphone said: “This has gone extremely well and we are pleased to announce that we will be extending the service to 32 further stores nationwide as of today.

MORE – Shops offer free water and bike repair kit to cyclists and pedestrians heading back to work

“With a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment from our store colleagues, we are happy and confident that we’re providing both customers and colleagues a safe environment as we roll-out this service further.

You may also want to watch:

“The drive-thru order and collect service is a zero-contact way customers can purchase items online and collect them from their chosen local store, with pickup availability ranging from an hour after purchase to the next day depending on stock. Once customers have placed an order, they will receive an email to say the item is ready to be collected safely.”

Over the past fortnight, more than 24,000 items have been purchased and collected from the 20 stores which were trialled, with top performing products including small screen TVs, home audio, laptops, printers and scanners, consoles and PC gaming hardware.

The average wait time was less than five minutes, the company said.

“Customer and colleague safety continues to be our highest priority. At the stores we have implemented social distancing and hygiene measures to ensure that colleagues feel comfortable in coming back to work and our customers feel safe to visit us,” said Mr Allsop.

“We are following government advice on the reopening of our stores. When we do, we will be prepared to open so that our customers can shop for their important tech in-store safely and with the right measures in place.”

