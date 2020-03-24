Electrical retail giant set to help customers fix their tech

Currys/Pc World at Ipswich Interchange, which is set to reopen on June 15, initially as a 'tech hub' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Just a small number of stores in East Anglia will be among a series of Currys PC World stores reopening as three-day ‘tech help hubs’.

The electrical retail giant has chosen 131 stores to relaunch from Monday, June 15, including in Norwich Sweet Briar, Ipswich Interchange and Kings Lynn.

In the first three days, the hubs will be offering tech advice on equipment purchased anywhere – including from other retailers.

There will also be recyling of old or unused tech brought into store during the window.

The retailer – which closed in March amid the coronavirus crisi – said it wanted to open “slowly and safely” to protect staff and customers with under 50% of its estate opening doors during the first week.

Tech experts have been specially briefed to help customers with any tech challenges they may have faced during the lockdown period, the chain said.

Customers will be offered help including exchanges, repairs and returns. The retailer has extended its returns policy to cover items bought in-store up to March 24, 2020, accepting valid returns until July 6.

Queue marshal practising social distancing are set to engage with customers, and help things move as quickly and smoothly as possible.

During the three-day period, customers will be able to buy from stores, but helping consumers with existing tech queries will be prioritised.

From June 18, the 131 open stores will move to “normal” service, allowing customers to browse shelves safely and buy. The remainder of Currys PC World stores are set to open “over the forthcoming weeks”, it said.

Chief operating officer at chain owner Dixons Carphone, Mark Allsop, said the three day ‘Tech Help Hub’ scheme was part of a commitment to “put customers first”.

“We’re pleased to be opening our stores slowly and safely across the UK & Ireland – and we will maintain extreme vigilance, constantly reviewing and improving our approach to safety in an ever-changing situation.

“Most importantly we’re proud of our colleagues themselves, people who continue to work hard to make sure consumers across the country get the tech they need safely.”

Safety would be a top priority, the retailer said, with a Safety Review Board meeting weekly, and roving staff reviewing how things are working in store.