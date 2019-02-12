Partly Cloudy

Four star rating for cruise ship crew

PUBLISHED: 11:38 13 February 2019

The river cruise vessel Brabant on the River Rhine. Picture: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

@Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred. Olsen River Cruises has received the Trusted Service Award 2019 from independent review site Feefo, following river cruise ship Brabant’s inaugural season in Europe.

Fred. Olsen River Cruises has received the Trusted Service Award 2019 from independent review site Feefo, following river cruise ship Brabant’s inaugural season serving some of Europe’s finest waterways.

In its first year of operation, 156-guest Brabant received more than 300 reviews, giving it an overall rating of four stars for customer experience.

To receive this important Trusted Service Award 2019, Fred. Olsen had to receive at least 50 reviews on Feefo between 1st January 2018 and 31st December 2018, with a service rating of between 4.0 and 4.4. In fact, Fred. Olsen has received more than 100 reviews of at least four stars since launching Brabant in April 2018.

Keith Norman river sales manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said: “We are thrilled to receive the coveted ‘Trusted Service Award 2019’ from Feefo after just one season with our river cruise ship, Brabant. Launching a new product is always exciting, and we thank all our guests for working with us to help to develop and ‘fine-tune’ our Brabant offer.

“Our hard-working and dedicated teams, both on board Brabant and ashore, are committed to providing the excellent customer service for which Fred. Olsen is renowned, and this important Feefo recognition shows that we have been able to deliver a new river cruise product that our guests love and trust.

“We have enjoyed taking both new and returning Fred. Olsen guests along some of Europe’s most beautiful rivers, including the Moselle, Main, Rhine and Danube, and we look forward to continuing this exceptional customer service when Brabant’s second season commences in April.”

At the end of their river cruise holiday Fred. Olsen guests are invited to leave a rating and review of the destinations that they have visited and the service that they have received during their time on board; this rating is then used to identify the level of Feefo accreditation.

