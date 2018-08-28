Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Accidents and mishaps on charity cycle ride to Spain

PUBLISHED: 13:08 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 27 November 2018

George Jones and Louis Blaxill, on the arrival in Seville, at the end of the epic cycle ride from Colchester. Picture: SIMON BLAXILL

George Jones and Louis Blaxill, on the arrival in Seville, at the end of the epic cycle ride from Colchester. Picture: SIMON BLAXILL

Kent Blaxill

At the end of July this year, a team of three cyclists set off from Colchester on an epic 8,000km journey across Europe with just their bikes.

George Jones, Jill Blaxill and Louis Blaxill before their skydive in Spain. Picture: SIMON BLAXILLGeorge Jones, Jill Blaxill and Louis Blaxill before their skydive in Spain. Picture: SIMON BLAXILL

The Broke. Bike. Mountain team then consisted of Louis Blaxill, George Jones and Calum Craig, all aged 23, and who had just finished their studies and wanted to raise money for Mind, a charity close to all their hearts.

The team left the UK and headed off through France, Holland, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Italy, Austria and Spain with local decorating supplies merchant, Kent Blaxill sponsoring their journey.

Now it has reached its conclusion in Seville, Spain.

Louis Blaxill said, “It’s been really tough, and we’ve suffered injuries and accidents including George being knocked off his bike in an accident with a car in Verona which was really frightening, and Calum injured his knee which left me cycling alone.

“Fortunately, my father, Simon Blaxill joined me to keep my morale high and we complete the ride in Seville this weekend after 4 months – but to keep the family support going, I challenged my mother, Jill, to join us and jump out of a plane.

“Luckily, she agreed and we hope her colleagues at Kent Blaxill plus friends and family will sponsor her in order to take the final total as high as possible – it’s already over £7,500 for MIND.”

Jill Blaxill added: “Whilst I really can’t say I’m wasn’t a little apprehensive, I’m so proud of the boys and I wanted to help them raise as much as possible - this seemed like a good idea when my son Louis challenged me and I really enjoyed the whole experience!” Jill Blaxill is married to managing director of Kent Blaxill, Simon Blaxill as well as being a member of the Kent Blaxill team at Colchester.

Simon Blaxill said, “I am so proud of the boys - but I am equally proud of Jill for her bravery and I really hope the jump helps push up the total figure raised for MIND – I am sure many friends and colleagues will support her.”

To help Jill Blaxill, Louis Blaxill, George Jones and Calum Craig reach their goal, please sponsor them at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brokebike-mountain and follow their progress @broke.bike.mountain

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Investigation into derelict building blaze to take place

47 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Fire fighters at the scene Picture: SAM DAWES

Suffolk firefighters are continuing their inspection of a derelict building that caught fire in the heart of Ipswich’s busy road network.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

12:29 Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

11:30 Megan Aldous
Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

11:08 Jake Foxford
The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Snooker club’s moving tribute to popular player who took his own life

32 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Famous world snooker player Joe Perry helped a club raise thousands of pounds for a mental health charity in honour of a member who took his own life.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

12:01 Paul Geater
The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24