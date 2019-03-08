No immediate plans for changes at Ipswich site

A long established Ipswich copier company has been acquired by Hertford-based Corona Corporate Solutions, a provider of print and telecommunications services.

DCS - Digital Copier Systems (Eastern), is based in Gamma Terrace, West Road in Ipswich.

Corona Corporate Solutions is based in Hertford where it has offices and a national service centre, which opened in December 2018.

A Corona spokesman said DCS are a Konica Minolta partner and have been supplying hardware and document based software solutions for over 17 years providing award winning service to the East of England.

Corona chief executive James Stephens said:“The acquisition of DCS shows just how determined we are to strengthen Corona’s presence throughout the UK.

“It’s another company with a proven track record in our industry with an amazing reputation for first class service. I would like to personally welcome DCS to the ever growing Corona family.”

“We look forward to welcoming DCS’ staff and clients alike to the Corona family and taking the great relationships they’ve enjoyed up to now, to new heights.”

Corona CS was established in 2007 and now has sites at Hertford, in London and Ipswich.

A spokesman said there were no plans for immediate changes at Ipswich.

He said: “During the first weeks and months we will be reviewing the activities at Ipswich.

“Our primary focus right now is to continue providing the same fantastic service DCS became well known for in East Anglia, whilst ensuring a smooth, efficient and cost-effective operation behind the scenes.

“As with most acquisitions, there will be some changes that take place with resource, as we integrate DCS into the larger parent company, Corona, however our long-term plan is to build upon the existing client relationships and therefore there may be opportunities for existing staff and/or new roles as a result of this acquisition.”