Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

No immediate plans for changes at Ipswich site

PUBLISHED: 15:12 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 13 March 2019

Corporate Solutions Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Corporate Solutions Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A long established Ipswich copier company has been acquired by Hertford-based Corona Corporate Solutions, a provider of print and telecommunications services.

DCS - Digital Copier Systems (Eastern), is based in Gamma Terrace, West Road in Ipswich.

Corona Corporate Solutions is based in Hertford where it has offices and a national service centre, which opened in December 2018.

A Corona spokesman said DCS are a Konica Minolta partner and have been supplying hardware and document based software solutions for over 17 years providing award winning service to the East of England.

Corona chief executive James Stephens said:“The acquisition of DCS shows just how determined we are to strengthen Corona’s presence throughout the UK.

“It’s another company with a proven track record in our industry with an amazing reputation for first class service. I would like to personally welcome DCS to the ever growing Corona family.”

“We look forward to welcoming DCS’ staff and clients alike to the Corona family and taking the great relationships they’ve enjoyed up to now, to new heights.”

Corona CS was established in 2007 and now has sites at Hertford, in London and Ipswich.

A spokesman said there were no plans for immediate changes at Ipswich.

He said: “During the first weeks and months we will be reviewing the activities at Ipswich.

“Our primary focus right now is to continue providing the same fantastic service DCS became well known for in East Anglia, whilst ensuring a smooth, efficient and cost-effective operation behind the scenes.

“As with most acquisitions, there will be some changes that take place with resource, as we integrate DCS into the larger parent company, Corona, however our long-term plan is to build upon the existing client relationships and therefore there may be opportunities for existing staff and/or new roles as a result of this acquisition.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Mother and son found dead formally identified – boy’s death ‘being treated as murder’

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Video Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

Schoolgirl left distressed after attempted accosting by man in silver car

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a girl was approached by a man on Bramford Lane in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Video What can be done over Orwell Bridge closures and how likely are these measures?

Grafton Way is one of the Ipswich roads to be congested when the Orwell Bridge closes. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

What can be done over Orwell Bridge closures and how likely are these measures?

Grafton Way is one of the Ipswich roads to be congested when the Orwell Bridge closes. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suffolk Show Countdown 2019: Poster pigs Truffle and Squeak become Suffolk Show stars

Suffolk Show organisers challenged the public to name their two piggy poster stars for 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists