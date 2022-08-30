News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'It's about representation': Debenham artist on her latest book

William Warnes

Published: 7:30 AM August 30, 2022
Lily Hammond with volume two of her colouring book range.

Lily Hammond launched volume 2 of her inspirational women of colour book series, Activists, at Dial Lane Books in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A local artist from Debenham hopes to help people "feel seen and heard" with the release of her latest book. 

Lily Hammond, 24, launched volume 2 of her inspirational women of colour book series, Activists, at Dial Lane Books in Ipswich at the weekend.

"It was a really lovely day", she said.

William, Lily Hammond and Owner of Dial Lane Books, Andrew Marsh, at the launch event.

William, Lily Hammond and Owner of Dial Lane Books, Andrew Marsh, at the launch event of Lily's new colouring book - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"It was very busy and a lot of people came to support me."

Activists is the second volume of Lily's colouring book series dedicated to inspirational women of colour. 

Her first, which was released last year, sold out twice. 

Designs by Lily Hammond.

Designs by Lily Hammond - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I did the first book because a lot of people admired my illustrations of women of colour but they didn't know who they were. 

"So I listed all the names of the women in the hope that people could take it away and educate themselves in their own time. 

"The series is about mindfulness and wellbeing. 

"But it's also about representation and helping people feel seen and heard and to be a part of important conversations."

People reading Lily's book at the event.

Lily said: "It was very busy and a lot of people came to support me" - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lily highlighted the importance of giving everyone a voice and spreading awareness of the work her selected activists have done. 

"A lot of people don't know about these women as it's not mainstream education or common knowledge. 

"I think it's so important for everybody to know the work these women have done and do. 

Lily Hammond at her book launch at Dial Lane Books.

Lily Hammond at her book launch at Dial Lane Books - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Some rural parts of Suffolk are also quite monocultural so for young people to see themselves represented in a book is quite a beautiful thing."

Looking ahead, Lily hopes to continue work on her books, artwork and town murals.

"People of all ages can enjoy them so I'm really keen to keep pursuing them. 

Lily Hammond with volume two of her colouring book range.

Lily hopes to continue work on her books, artwork and town murals - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I'd like to give a special mention to the Aspire Black Suffolk for coming along on Saturday and to Andrew Marsh for letting me hold the event at Dial Lane Books. 

"Everyone has been so receptive and I'm so grateful for all the support I've had."

Lily's books are available online, on her Etsy and at Dial Lane Books.

