BrewDog bid for Ipswich bar delayed over neighbour complaints

Published: 2:32 PM October 11, 2021

Scottish beer form BrewDog hope to open in the former La Tour Cycle Cafe on the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Jason Noble

Plans to open a BrewDog bar on the Waterfront in Ipswich have been paused following objections from neighbours.

The application was set to go before the licensing committee at Ipswich borough Council this afternoon but the Scottish beer firm's bid was temporarily withdrawn so that more information could be provided to those who had objected.

The company are hoping to open in the former cycle cafe unit close to The Winerack.



The bid had received a number of objections around noise, waste and pollution concerns.

The council said: “This decision [to postpone the hearing] was taken by the licensing authority after representations were made by the applicant.



“These representations explained that a meeting had been held with residents by the applicant and that following this meeting the applicant wished to postpone the hearing to enable them to provide more information.”



It is not yet clear when the hearing will be held. It is likely more information on mitigation measures will be provided then.



If approved, it would be the first bar for the company in Suffolk, with Norwich and Cambridge currently the closest.