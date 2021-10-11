News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

BrewDog bid for Ipswich bar delayed over neighbour complaints

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:32 PM October 11, 2021   
boarded up la tour cycle cafe in Ipswich

Scottish beer form BrewDog hope to open in the former La Tour Cycle Cafe on the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Jason Noble

Plans to open a BrewDog bar on the Waterfront in Ipswich have been paused following objections from neighbours.

The application was set to go before the licensing committee at Ipswich borough Council this afternoon but the Scottish beer firm's bid was temporarily withdrawn so that more information could be provided to those who had objected.

The company are hoping to open in the former cycle cafe unit close to The Winerack.


The bid had received a number of objections around noise, waste and pollution concerns.
The council said: “This decision [to postpone the hearing] was taken by the licensing authority after representations were made by the applicant.


“These representations explained that a meeting had been held with residents by the applicant and that following this meeting the applicant wished to postpone the hearing to enable them to provide more information.”


It is not yet clear when the hearing will be held. It is likely more information on mitigation measures will be provided then.


If approved, it would be the first bar for the company in Suffolk, with Norwich and Cambridge currently the closest.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Waterfront
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crash happened in Levington, near Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Staff will transfer to the other Boots store in the Sailmakers Centre on Tavern Street. Picture: NEI

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Cleaner stole Viagra in £1,500 haul from Ipswich Boots store

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A lorry on its side on Trinity Avenue near Port of Felixstowe

Overturned lorry blocking major road in Felixstowe

Timothy Bradford

person
Jason Kofi-Haye holding the book he found in Ipswich Oxfam

Ipswich artist discovers rare notes in charity shop book find

Tamika Green

Author Picture Icon