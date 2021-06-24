Deliveroo coming soon to Felixstowe

Published: 7:00 PM June 24, 2021

Deliveroo is looking for drivers and cyclists ahead of launching in Felixstowe next month - Credit: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Food app Deliveroo is coming soon to Suffolk seaside town Felixstowe.

The London-based food-delivery network has already been in Ipswich since 2017 and will allow Felixstowe residents to order online next month.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Felixstowe and we’re excited to be launching next month.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks."

A recent Court of Appeal case ruled today (on Thursday, June 24) that the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) would not be allowed to negotiate on behalf of Deliveroo’s delivery riders.

Deliveroo claims those who work for it are self-employed, so not entitled to the benefits that companies must offer to staff employees.

It said: “Deliveroo’s model offers the genuine flexibility that is only compatible with self-employment, providing riders with the work they tell us they value. Those campaigning to remove riders’ flexibility do not speak for the vast majority of riders and seek to impose a way of working that riders do not want.”

IWGB president Alex Marshall said: “Deliveroo couriers have been working on the front line of the pandemic and, whilst being applauded by the public and even declared heroes by their employer, they have been working under increasingly unfair and unsafe working conditions.

“The reward they have received for their Herculean effort? Deliveroo continuing to invest thousands of pounds in litigation to silence workers’ voices and deny them the opportunity to negotiate better terms and conditions.”