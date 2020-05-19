E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Deliveroo to start delivering wine in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:40 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 19 May 2020

Deliveroo will be delivering wine in Ipswich and Colchester Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Deliveroo is set to begin delivering wine, spirits and champagne to Ipswich.

The wine will come from nationwide brand Majestic Wine, which has a store on Commercial Road.

The announcement came as the brand looked to expand its partnership with Deliveroo from 30 to 80 different stores across the UK.

Colchester and Chelmsford will also be served under the expansion.

Bosses said the wines are specifically chosen for matching with food, with the public stuck at home and looking for a drink to enjoy with their meal.

Majestic added that prices on Deliveroo would be the same as in store. Companies on Deliveroo have been known to increase prices on the app for customers to cover the app costs.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business, Deliveroo, said: “We are delighted to announce this major expansion with Majestic Wine, the UK’s leading specialist in wine, and play our role in making sure households have access to everything they need and want during Covid-19.

“The roll-out of Majestic Wine on Deliveroo across 80 sites in the UK is great news for our customers across the country, who can now enjoy an even wider choice of delicious wine, delivered in as little as under 30 minutes.”

Robert Cooke, Majestic’s chief commercial officer, said: “Wine is something which continues to provide joy and discovery within your own walls, even in the face of Covid-19. We are always looking for new ways to help our customers keep making those discoveries whilst in lockdown and beyond, as safely and interactively as possible.”

