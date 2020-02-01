Poll

Revealed - The 10 most popular dishes ordered on Deliveroo in Ipswich

Most popular Deliveroo orders in Ipswich in 2019. Picture: KFC/Antony Kelly/GettyImages KFC/Antony Kelly/GettyImages

Deliveroo has taken a look at the eating habits of people in Ipswich and discovered that a doner kebab was the most popular dish in 2019 - but does your favourite make the list?

The food delivery company launched in Ipswich back in March 2017 and has since become a hit with takeaway lovers offering hundreds of different foods to choose from.

But which ones have proved to be most popular? Here are the 10 dishes which were ordered the most in 2019.

1. The Original German Doner Kebab from German Doner Kebab

There really is so surprise that a doner kebab takes the top spot.

This one is from German Doner Kebab - which claims to have created a healthy and nutritionally balanced approach to your bog standard kebab.

2. Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama

The second most desired meal is the Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama which comes with sticky rice, vegetables and curry sauce - what is not to love?

3. Boneless Banquet from KFC

This 'fuss-free dippers delight' includes a banquet of three 100% chicken breast mini fillets, popcorn chicken, regular fries, regular side, and one KFC original dip and drink. A real bargain.

4. Chunky Milk Choc Cookie Dough from Kaspa's

Sweet tooth lovers rejoice, as the popular classic cookie dough dish takes spot number four.

It may contain thousands of calories but that won't stop the people of Ipswich from putting in an order.

5. Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King

Not just the large but the extra large version of course. Go high or go home!

6. Sweet and Sour Chicken Balls from East Ocean

Chicken Balls are always a popular choice - especially these from one of the longest established Chinese eateries in Ipswich.

7. Mother Clucker from Love Thy Burger

Made with a buttermilk chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayonnaise and a choice of either homemade slaw or chilli jam - mouth watering if you ask me.

8. Burrito Ancho Chicken from Kick Ass Burrito

According to their website its a burrito "done right" - and apparently Ipswich agrees!

9. Satay Chicken on Skewers from Mizu

Peanut butter goodness.

10. Chicken Chow Mein from My Chinese Restaurant

A classic Chinese dish to finish off the top 10.

Did your favourite make the list?

