New look for opticians window

PUBLISHED: 11:17 08 December 2018

Colchester Institute students Rebecca Roper and Talia Reeve designed a Christmas window display for opticians Bethell and Clark, Colchester Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Colchester Institute students Rebecca Roper and Talia Reeve designed a Christmas window display for opticians Bethell and Clark, Colchester Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Archant

Two Colchester Institute students have created a Christmas window for town centre opticians, Bethell and Clark.

Christmas window display for Colchester opticians, designed by local Colchester Institure students Picture: NICK STRUGNELLChristmas window display for Colchester opticians, designed by local Colchester Institure students Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Students on the Level 3 Diploma in Art and Design at the College put their creative skills together to produce the festive display as part of their work experience hours.

The design will take pride of place in the opticians in Head Street.

The design by Rebecca Roper and Talia Reeve, has been created bespoke to Bethell and Clark and has been installed on to the shop windows.

David Hutt head of Art & Design at Colchester Institute said: “It’s a great opportunity for our students to have their designs displayed in a prominent commercial space where they will be seen by the public. Talia and Rebecca responded really well to thebrief they were given by Bethell and Clark and learnt how to translate drawings into professional vinyl graphics. We’d welcome the chance to take similar projects with Colchester businesses in the future.”

The students who created the window design said: “We really enjoyed our time creating the Christmas window display for the public to see. We’re really happy with how it turned out and we hope you enjoy the public enjoys it too”

Bethell and Clark were pleased to have the students’ support to create the eye-catching design, a spokesman said: “We are very proud to showcase the talents of Colchester students.”

Man arrested following death of pedestrian

07:58 Russell Cook
Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrain was kiilled following a collision with a car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a car in Harwich Road, Lawford, early this morning.

Dry and windy this morning with showers this afternoon

07:45 Russell Cook
Windy and dry this morning but showers predicted for later today. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Get your umbrellas and wet weather clothes out this afternoon and watch out for some gusty winds this morning.

Police identify three men on CCTV in Corrie McKeague mystery

10:54 Russell Cook
Corrie McKeague on CCTV outside The Grapes pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Officers carrying out the investigation into the disappearance of Suffolk airman Corrie McKeague have said that they have now identified three men captured on CCTV.

Trader must repay £14,600 after selling illegal tobacco

05:30 Michael Steward
Hedi Ibrahim has bee told he must repay £14,600 after he was prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

An Ipswich trader previously prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco has been told he must repay £14,600 in the next three months.

The launch of new igloo style domes at Issacs made our don’t miss list this week

05:00 Megan Aldous
Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Have a read of five of our most popular stories this week including an Ipswich actress who is now in EastEnders.

Business leaders reveal the life lessons they picked up in their first jobs

08:00 Jessica Hill
John Dugmore as a younger chap

Now they’re high-flying business leaders, but there was a time when these guys were scrawny, nervous teens, eager to impress in their first jobs. We asked local business leaders what valuable skills they picked up from their first experiences of the world of work

Mid Suffolk voices plan for two dedicated PCSOs - here’s what they will be tackling

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mid Suffolk is proposing to fund two PCSOs for the district PIcture: GREGG BROWN

Proposals to fund two dedicated PCSOs are set to be given the green light on Monday by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Teenage hacker who sent bomb threats to schools in Norfolk and Suffolk jailed

Yesterday, 20:57 Dan Grimmer dan.grimmer@archant.co.uk
George Duke-Cohan. Pic: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

A teenager has been jailed after making bogus bomb threats to hundreds of UK schools, including in Norfolk and Suffolk, and sparking an airport security scare.

Funding boost for health services in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:54 MICHAEL STEWARD
WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL LIBRARY PIX; The West Suffolk Hospital frontage and main entrance/reception; PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT JAN 2008; EADT 19.9.09; EADT 1.9.10

West Suffolk Hospital is to get £13m to redevelop its emergency department, while East of England Ambulance Service gets an £18m boost.

Updated Man injured in Ipswich town centre

Yesterday, 20:51 Michael Steward
The incident happened in Grey Friars Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in Ipswich town centre this evening.

