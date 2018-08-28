New look for opticians window

Two Colchester Institute students have created a Christmas window for town centre opticians, Bethell and Clark.

Students on the Level 3 Diploma in Art and Design at the College put their creative skills together to produce the festive display as part of their work experience hours.

The design will take pride of place in the opticians in Head Street.

The design by Rebecca Roper and Talia Reeve, has been created bespoke to Bethell and Clark and has been installed on to the shop windows.

David Hutt head of Art & Design at Colchester Institute said: “It’s a great opportunity for our students to have their designs displayed in a prominent commercial space where they will be seen by the public. Talia and Rebecca responded really well to thebrief they were given by Bethell and Clark and learnt how to translate drawings into professional vinyl graphics. We’d welcome the chance to take similar projects with Colchester businesses in the future.”

The students who created the window design said: “We really enjoyed our time creating the Christmas window display for the public to see. We’re really happy with how it turned out and we hope you enjoy the public enjoys it too”

Bethell and Clark were pleased to have the students’ support to create the eye-catching design, a spokesman said: “We are very proud to showcase the talents of Colchester students.”